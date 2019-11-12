GUEST ARTIST Starring Jeff Daniels to be Presented at Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater

"GUEST ARTIST", a new film written by and starring Michigan's own Jeff Daniels and directed by Timothy Busfield will be presented at Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater on Friday, November 29, 2019. Preceded by a reception at 6:00 pm for VIP ticket holders, the screening will begin at 7:30 pm. Following the screening, there will be a talkback with director, Timothy Busfield, producer, Melissa Gilbert, as well as the stars of the film, Jeff Daniels and Thomas Macias. All proceeds from the film screening with go to fund The Purple Rose Theatre's 29th season of plays.

Based on Jeff Daniels' 2006 play of the same name, the film was shot in Chelsea, Michigan in December 2017. Filmed mainly inside the town's historical train depot, the movie was crewed by Michigan film artists and included actors from The Purple Rose Theatre Company.

"GUEST ARTIST" has been played at more than twenty film festivals across the country. The film has gained multiple awards from various film festivals, including "Best Actor" for Jeff Daniels in the New York City Independent Film Festival and "Best Feature Film" at the Beloit International Film Festival.

Tickets for the November 29th screening of "GUEST ARTIST" can be purchased online at http://www.purplerosetheatre.org/giving/guest-artist/.

Founded in 1991 by actor, playwright, musician and Chelsea native Jeff Daniels, The Purple Rose Theatre Company is a creative home for original American plays. In the 168-seat theatre, patrons experience an intimate encounter with live theatre.

The PRTC also provides an apprenticeship program, performance classes, readings, lectures and tours. It commissions new work from established and early-career playwrights. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit professional theatre, the PRTC operates under a Small Professional Theatre agreement with the Actors' Equity Association.





