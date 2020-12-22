GREATLAND Available On TubiTV Now

GREATLAND, perhaps the most debated dystopian sci-fi film of 2020, arrives on fast-growing platform Tubi TV on December 21st after a successful run on Amazon VOD where it released last month on the heels of its IRL premiere at the Moscow International Film Festival.

Set in an imaginary country dubbed the birthplace of love and endless source of fun, Greatland tells the tale of Ulysses, a non-binary teen on a mission to save his childhood sweetheart as a Virus and absurd elections ravage the nation. By boldly tapping into the American zeitgeist, Greatland makes a case for independent arthouse cinema with mass appeal. Greatland made it to the Movie insider's Best 2020 Movies list, amidst critics and audiences wondering if the film is an acid-soaked trip to an alternate dimension or the spot-on satire 2020 demanded be made.

The diverse and eclectic cast includes Oscar nominee Eric Roberts, English star Nick Moran and boxing champ Shannon Briggs. They join horror flick veteran Bill Oberst Jr., J.P. Manoux, alongside up and coming young actors Arman Darbo and Chloe Ray Warmoth. Writer-director Dana Ziyasheva hopes, the booming number of Tubi platform users would be open-minded about her movie. "Being political was never my intent but I'm a mother and a religious and ethnic minority and from that angle, I wanted to share my point of view in a crazy escapist way, says Ziyasheva. I love Bollywood razzle dazzle and period costume dramas, so I made sure Greatland lives to its " endless source of fun" moniker."