GKIDS To Premiere Anime Film Blue Giant in North America this October

The anime will screen in handpicked North American theaters from October 8 to 9.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 3 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
All of the Callouts in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Photo 4 All of the Callouts in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

GKIDS To Premiere Anime Film Blue Giant in North America this October

GKIDS has disclosed its intentions to present the anime adaptation of Shinichi Ishizuka's manga, "Blue Giant," in handpicked North American theaters from October 8 to 9.

The inaugural North American screening, slated for October 6 in New York and hosted by Japan Society, will include a special appearance by the film's composer, Hiromi Uehara. An English-subtitled trailer was also made available by GKIDS.

The movie premiered in Japan on February 17, amassing a noteworthy 116,561,020 yen (roughly equivalent to US$867,600) in its initial three days. By April 9, it had impressively surpassed THE ONE billion yen mark.

Before its North American debut, the film offered a sneak preview screening during the June 2023 Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa, renowned for works such as "Death Parade," all three seasons of "Mob Psycho 100," and "Deca-Dence," the film was produced at studio NUT. The screenplay, conversely, was crafted by NUMBER 8, who serves as the editor of the "Blue Giant" manga and as the story director for its sequel, "Blue Giant Supreme." The distribution of the film falls under the purview of TOHO Animation.

The movie features an original musical score from the globally acclaimed pianist Hiromi Uehara, brought to life by the in-story jazz trio JASS. Uehara also lent her piano-playing talents to the character Yukinori Sawabe. At the same time, saxophonist Tomoaki Baba contributed his skills on the saxophone for the character Dai. Shun Ishiwaka, the drummer of the Millennium Parade band, assumed the role of playing the drums for Shunji Tamada.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing Shinichi Ishizuka's 10-volume "Blue Giant" manga series in five omnibus volumes for readers eager to delve into the source material. The manga chronicles the transformation of Miyamoto Dai, a basketball enthusiast when a live jazz performance profoundly moves him. This musical encounter sparked a profound passion within him, compelling him to pursue the saxophone despite his lack of formal training and skills. The story delves into whether Dai's unwavering ardor will suffice to fulfill his dreams as a musician.

Shinichi Ishizuka initially launched the manga in Big Comic in May 2013, bringing it to a close in August 2016. The manga received nominations for the eighth and ninth Manga Taisho Awards in 2015 and 2016, respectively, ultimately securing the Grand Prize in the Manga Division at the 20th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2017.

Following the triumph of "Blue Giant," Ishizuka introduced the sequel manga, "Blue Giant Supreme," which was serialized in Big Comic from September 2016 to April 2020, spanning ten volumes. Additionally, Ishizuka embarked on a fresh sequel manga titled "Blue Giant Explorer," which premiered in Big Comic in May 2020. The "Blue Giant" manga series has achieved a remarkable total circulation of 10 million copies.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Luenells Stand-Up Comedy Special Coming to Netflix Photo
Luenell's Stand-Up Comedy Special Coming to Netflix

Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for take-off because Luenell goes all in for her first ever Netflix stand-up special, Chappelle's Home Team- Luenell: Town Business. Commanding the stage from her hometown in Oakland, California, Luenell exposes all of the absurdities of air travel, the importance of keeping the window shade up.

2
Video: MGM+ Debuts BILLY THE KID Season Two Trailer Photo
Video: MGM+ Debuts BILLY THE KID Season Two Trailer

The series is starring Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as “William H. Bonney” and Daniel Webber (Escape from Pretoria) as “Jesse Evans.” Creator, writer and executive producer Michael Hirst returns for the second season alongside executive producers Donald De Line (De Line Pictures). Watch the video now!

3
Video: Disney+ Shares New STAR WARS: AHSOKA Promo With Anakin Skywalker Photo
Video: Disney+ Shares New STAR WARS: AHSOKA Promo With Anakin Skywalker

'Ahsoka' stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Watch the video now!

4
THE LADY BIRD DIARIES Doc From ABC to Premiere on Hulu in November Photo
THE LADY BIRD DIARIES Doc From ABC to Premiere on Hulu in November

“The Lady Bird Diaries,” from Dawn Porter (“John Lewis: Good Trouble” and “Bobby Kennedy for President”). The documentary looks at the influential and misunderstood first lady, featuring audio from the 123 hours of revealing diaries Lady Bird Johnson began recording after JFK’s assassination and continued throughout her husband’s administration.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Free Debbie Reynolds Exhibition From The Neon Museum Now Open in Las Vegas' City HallFree Debbie Reynolds Exhibition From The Neon Museum Now Open in Las Vegas' City Hall
Video: Indigo De Souza Performs on Tiny Desk & Announces West Coast TourVideo: Indigo De Souza Performs on Tiny Desk & Announces West Coast Tour
Bombay Bicycle Club Releases New Single 'Turn the World On'Bombay Bicycle Club Releases New Single 'Turn the World On'
Video: Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAsVideo: Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs

Videos

Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer Video
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT