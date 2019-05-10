GI Film Festival Returns to San Diego for Fifth Season

The nation's premier festival to exclusively feature military-themed films returns to San Diego this fall. The GI Film Festival San Diego celebrates its fifth anniversary this year with screenings and events planned for Sept. 24-29, 2019 at various San Diego venues.

The films selected for the GI Film Festival San Diego reveal the struggles, triumphs, and experiences of service members and veterans through compelling and authentic storytelling. All major film genres - documentaries, shorts, and personal narratives - will be featured. San Diego has hosted the festival since 2015 and has attracted professional actors and directors, including actor and activist George Takei ("The American") and actor and director Jeffrey Wright ("We Are Not Done Yet"). The GI Film Festival San Diego also provides opportunities for emerging actors, producers, and directors to share their stories with a wider audience. Select films related to San Diego County will once again be featured in the festival's popular Local Film Showcase.

A final schedule of films and events will be announced later this summer, along with details of the crowd-favorite Family Movie Night aboard the USS Midway Museum on Sept. 6. For more information on the 2019 GI Film Festival San Diego, visit www.GIFilmFestivalSD.org

Final deadline to submit films for the 2019 GI Film Festival San Diego is May 20

Festival organizers are looking for film submissions to reflect a wide range of military experiences, including stories from people of different ethnicities, races, genders, economic backgrounds, as well as individuals who identify as LGBTQIA+. These perspectives are often overlooked, underrepresented and untold, but play an important role in U.S. military history and culture.

Professional, independent, and student filmmakers who are veterans or current service members can submit entries on any topic. All other filmmakers are requested to submit films that connect with the military or veteran experience.

The final deadline to submit films for consideration in this year's festival is May 20, 2019. The entry fee is $55 for professional and independent filmmakers and $40 for students.

GI Film Festival San Diego 2019 Submission Requirements

To be considered for the 2019 GI Film Festival San Diego, films must have been completed and released after July 12, 2014 and meet at least one of the following criteria:

A storyline or narrative arc that is about the military experience - past or current day; USA or international; in war or back home after service.

A film of any genre, military-themed or not, featuring above the line talent who is currently serving or has served in the U.S. military. Above the line talent includes: director, writer, producer, and/or principal actor/actress.

In addition to the above general criteria, film submissions for the GI Film Festival San Diego's Local Film Showcase must also meet one of the following:

A storyline or narrative arc that is about the military experience within San Diego County or Imperial County.

A military-themed film that is made by individual(s) who reside in San Diego County or Imperial County.

A military-themed film featuring more than 60% of cast and crew from San Diego County or Imperial County.

A military-themed film that was shot or edited within San Diego County or Imperial County.

A film of any genre featuring above the line talent who is currently serving or has served in the U.S. military. Local filmmaker should reside in San Diego County or Imperial County. Above the line talent includes: director, writer, producer, and/or principal actor/actress.

To be considered for the Local Choice Award, the film must have at least 60% of the cast, crew and locations sourced from San Diego County or Imperial County.

Submissions are considered for the following categories:

Student:

Narrative Short (under 60 minutes)

Documentary Short (under 60 minutes)

Professional / Independent:

Narrative Short (under 60 minutes)

Documentary Short (under 60 minutes)

Narrative Feature (60 minutes and over)

Documentary Feature (60 minutes and over)

Regions:

United States

International

San Diego County

Imperial County

Submissions that meet the technical requirements will be screened by an advisory committee, which is comprised of local members of the military and veteran connected community or representatives of San Diego organizations that serve military members, families, and veterans. The committee assesses the entries for thematic and production values, makes recommendations on the selections to be shown in the GI Film Festival San Diego, and nominates for eligible awards.

In 2018, several San Diego County area filmmakers took home top honors in the festival's Local Film Showcase, including:

Carmel Valley: Stephanie Heim, "Let It Go" Local Film Showcase - Best Narrative Short.

Tierrasanta: Lane Nishikawa, "Never Forget" Local Film Showcase - Best Documentary Short. This was filmed at the Veteran's Museum in Balboa Park.

Rancho Bernardo: Mark A. Vizcarra, "Thud Pilots" Local Film Showcase - Best Film Made By or Starring Veterans or Military.

Clairemont: Aiden Keltner, "Code of Honor: One Soldiers Stand for Equality" Local Film Showcase - Best Student Film.

The GI Film Festival San Diego is organized by KPBS in partnership with the Film Consortium San Diego and the GI Film Group. Official sponsors of the 2019 GI Film Festival San Diego include Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling, The Super Dentists, BAE Systems, and Scatena Daniels Communications. The GI Film Festival San Diego is a proud member of the San Diego Veterans Coalition and the San Diego Military Family Collaborative.





