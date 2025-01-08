(G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR [iDOL] IN CINEMAS Coming to Theaters Worldwide

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The electrifying energy of the 2024 (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR [iDOL], which captivated fans across 14 cities, is coming to the big screen in just three weeks. Relive the magic of their Seoul concert at KSPO Dome, the thrilling kickoff to their global tour. Experience iconic performances of hits like "Super Lady," "LATATA," "Queencard," and "TOMBOY," alongside a meticulously curated setlist and breathtaking visuals.

Starting January 29, audiences worldwide can immerse themselves in the high-energy world of (G)I-DLE in standard 2D, as well as closer to the action than ever before in SCREENX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX special formats.

Tickets for (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR [iDOL] IN CINEMAS are on sale beginning January 16 at 5am PST / 8am EST / 1pm GMT / 8pm ICT at GIDLE-incinemas.com.

Watch a performance clip of the group’s hit song '”POP/STARS,” taken from the film below/

About (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE (MIYEON, MINNIE, SOYEON, YUQI, and SHUHUA) is a girl group under CUBE Entertainment who debuted in 2018 with their first mini-album [I am] and title track 'LATATA'.

Starting from their debut song 'LATATA', 'HANN(Alone)', 'Senorita’, and 'DUMDi DUMDi', with the group's unique concept of each song, the group has gained popularity all over the world.

In 2022, with the title track ‘TOMBOY’ of their first full album [I NEVER DIE] followed by ‘Nxde’ of their 5th mini album [I love], the group has successfully topped both the domestic and global charts. The group has charted on iTunes chart in 40 regions around the world, made their debut on the US Billboard 200, became the first-ever K-pop girl group to enter the top 40 on the Media Base with a self-produced song, and the first to enter the Billboard Pop Airplay chart. These achievements have established them as an icon. In 2023, with the title song ‘Queencard’ from their 6th mini album, the group has topped domestic music charts and earned the title of ‘million sellers,’ setting a record. In 2024, their 2nd full album [2] topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 24 regions and countries, including the U.S. iTunes Worldwide and European Album charts, creating another global sensation. Additionally, for the first time since their debut, they topped the U.S. iTunes Top 100 chart, showing their exceptional status.

In particular, (G)I-DLE returned with a successful stage performance and recorded 1.53 million copies in initial first-week sales with their new album [2(Two)], surpassing the initial first-week sales of 1,163,395 copies with their previous 6th mini album [I feel]. This achievement solidifies their status as ‘2 consecutive million sellers', breaking a record for the group.

