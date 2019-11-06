GG Townson and Laila Odom Will Lead Lifetime's Salt-N-Pepa Biopic

Let's talk about...Lifetime's highly anticipated 3- hour biopic on pioneering female rap group Salt-N-Pepa has found its leading cast with GG Townson (In the Cut, Everybody Hates Chris) as Cheryl "Salt" James and Laila Odom (The Bobby DeBarge Story, Undercover Brother 2) set to portray Sandra "Pepa" Denton. Currently in production in Toronto, the authorized biopic uncovers the women BEHIND THE MUSIC and reveals how their very different personalities - one salt of the earth, the other hot and spicy - fueled their creativity and tested the bonds of their enduring friendship. The project will also star Cleveland Berto as music producer "Hurby Azor," Jermel Howard as rapper "Treach" and Monique Paul stars as "DJ Spinderella." by Sony Pictures Television, Mario Van Peebles (New Jack City) is directing.

The miniseries Salt-N-Pepa follows the story of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a song for their friend Hurby Azor. Salt-N-Pepa made a huge impact in hip hop by being one of the first all-female rap groups, changing the look of hip hop and unafraid to talk about sex and share their thoughts on men. Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and experienced ground-breaking success with multiple awards, including a Grammy, paving the way for all female rappers to follow. The miniseries will also feature their greatest hits like Let's Talk About Sex, What a Man, Shoop and Push It, among others.

Airing on Lifetime in 2020, Salt-n-Pepa is produced by Sony Pictures Television and directed by Mario Van Peebles (New Jack City, Baadasssss!) from a script by Abdul Williams (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story). Robert Teitel from Slate Street Productions serves as executive producer. The biopic is also executive produced by Cheryl James, Sandra Denton, Shakim Compere, Queen Latifah and is co-executive produced by James "Jimmy" Maynes and Hurby Azor.





