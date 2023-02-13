GERONIMO STILTON Film Adaptation in Development at Radar Pictures

Radar Pictures has secured the feature film rights for Geronimo Stilton, the beloved children's book series featuring the eponymous adventurous mouse, a newspaper editor on New Mouse Island. Based on one of the best-selling book series of all time, the adventures of Geronimo Stilton have sold over 180 million copies in 150 countries.

The character, created by Italian author Elisabetta Dami has been featured in over 300 books, translated into over 50 languages, as well as graphic novels, an animated series, eight live stage productions, video games, toys, and more. Now Radar Pictures is taking Geronimo on his next big adventure - his very own big-screen motion picture.

Award-winning animation filmmaker David Soren (Turbo, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, the upcoming Under the Boardwalk) has been attached to adapt the beloved series into an animated feature and direct. Soren shared, "I am excited to be working with Radar Pictures to bring this incredibly popular book series to life. Geronimo Stilton is beloved around the world and it's high time for his first hilarious, feature film adventure!"

Longing to be taken seriously as a journalist and move beyond the cheesy puff pieces he's usually assigned, Geronimo stumbles onto a conspiracy far bigger than anyone expected. He's out of his league and with his eccentric family always up in his business, Geronimo's problems seem insurmountable. But, working together, they might stand a chance as long as they can stay one step ahead of his foes in this explosive game of cat and mouse.

The film is a collaboration between Radar Pictures and Atlantyca Entertainment, the Milan-based trans-media entertainment company that manages international publishing rights as well as animation and licensing rights worldwide of Geronimo Stilton book series, published in Italy by Edizioni Piemme and by Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education and media company, in the United States and other English-speaking countries.

Atlantyca President Pietro Marietti shared, "Here at Atlantyca, we are honored to see our beloved Geronimo Stilton is heading to Hollywood! For 20 years, working with the Atlantyca team we proudly created a global brand with extraordinary success achieved through books, the animated series, our musical and exhibitions, resulting in Geronimo Stilton becoming a worldwide transmedia phenomenon.

Our partnership with Radar Pictures is truly a next step for this famed mouse journalist. We are so excited to see the potential this brings to sharing his story with new audiences on the big screen."

Anthony Tringali, Michael Napoliello and Maria Frisk will produce for Radar. Tringali enthused, "The Geronimo Stilton books are so wonderfully witty and you immediately fall in love with the characters. The movie will bring audiences of all ages on an unforgettable and hilarious journey full of action, heart, and mousy misadventures."

Radar Pictures is an independent development company that leverages high-profile IP to produce motion pictures and television for the global marketplace. The film will be executive produced by Radar's Ted Field, whose 30 years in the film industry have led to worldwide box office grosses topping $10 billion.

He has produced more than 60 films, including the Jumanji franchise, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, and Ferngully. Field is currently producing a number of epic television series, including Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time," one of Amazon's top series worldwide. He said, "Radar is excited to be working with Atlantyca to bring this character to the big screen for his many millions of fans and readers around the globe."

Atlantyca Entertainment is the award-winning, leading trans-media entertainment company maintaining Production & Distribution, Licensing, Publishing, Foreign Rights Sales and Atlantyca Live divisions.

The company is highly recognized for managing the IP rights for its Geronimo Stilton, Bat Pat, Berry Bees and Snow Black brands and all of its franchises. The company has produced three seasons of the globally popular "Geronimo Stilton" animated television series, a co-production with Superprod with the participation of Rai Kids.

Radar Pictures is repped by Buchwald. David Soren is repped by Adam Levine and Sara Nestor at Verve Talent and Literary Agency.