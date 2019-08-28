GENNDY TARTAKOVSKY'S PRIMAL Arrives on Adult Swim with a Five-Night Event

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, a new prehistoric animated series, unleashes a special five-night event beginning Monday, October 7th at Midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim, the #1 destination for young adults. From the creator behind the Emmy(R) award-winning series Samurai Jack, comes a new tale that follows a caveman at the dawn of evolution as he forms an unlikely friendship with an almost extinct dinosaur.

The stunning and epic series is a painting come to life relying solely on music and graphic imagery to tell the story of two unlikely allies as they navigate through a treacherous world. After bonding over unfortunate tragedies, they seem to become each other's only hope of survival against a common enemy.

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is created by Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack) with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack).

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal premieres on Monday, October 7th at Midnight ET/PT.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 94 million U.S. homes.

Five episodes. Five Nights. Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal begins October 7 at midnight on #AdultSwim pic.twitter.com/2fUvjp04Fg - [adult swim] (@adultswim) August 27, 2019





Related Articles View More TV Stories