GENERAL HOSPITAL's Nurses Ball Returns May 17

"General Hospital"'s infamous Nurses Ball returns to Port Charles, Friday, May 17 on ABC. The much-anticipated event kicks off with stunning red carpet arrivals beginning FRIDAY, MAY 17; followed by awe-inspiring original music and performances, MONDAY, MAY 20; TUESDAY MAY 21; and WEDNESDAY, MAY 22. Celebrating its 25th year and founded in 1994 by Port Charles resident Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring), the Nurses Ball is one of General Hospital's most enchanting charity events dedicated to raising money for HIV/AIDS awareness and research. Stunning red carpet fashion with plenty of romance and folly define this exciting programming event.

"This will be 'GH''s 15th Nurses Ball. In the 25 years that we have been doing this, it's been a thrill to treat our wonderful viewers with something a little out of the ordinary. This year will be particularly special and personal. We were able to incorporate original music and performances from a few of our actors, including James Patrick Stuart," shared Frank Valentini, executive producer, "General Hospital." "There's a lot of heart in these amazing performances. You won't want to miss them!"

Television actor, director and 40-year fan of "GH," Chandra Wilson ("Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19") makes her official Nurses Ball debut as Sydney Val Jean, Crimson magazine's New York City fashion editor, with a little red carpet rivalry against media maven Nina Clay-Cassadine (Michelle Stafford). In addition to the gorgeous gowns and elegant tuxedos, viewers can expect to see at least one familiar face: KABC Los Angeles Emmy® Award-winning entertainment reporter George Pennacchio returns to the red carpet for the sixth time. As always, the Nurses Ball will be the backdrop for several dramatic events taking place in Port Charles, including an evening of romance that includes a surprise proposal!

About "General Hospital"

In its 56th year, "General Hospital" is both the longest-running American soap opera currently in production and the longest-running scripted television drama currently in production. "General Hospital" has won the prestigious Emmy® Award for Outstanding Daytime Drama a record 13 times. "General Hospital" was created by Frank and Doris Hursley. Frank Valentini is the executive producer. "General Hospital" airs weekdays on The ABC Television Network.





