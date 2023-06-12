Full Season of 1883 to Air on Paramount Network

1883, the Yellowstone Origin story, will air weekly on Paramount Network beginning Sunday, June 18 at 8 PM ET/PT.
The full season of the award-winning limited series, 1883, the Yellowstone Origin story, will air weekly on Paramount Network beginning Sunday, June 18 at 8 PM ET/PT. The special broadcast will include extended featurettes at the end of each episode.
1883 first premiered in December 2021 exclusively on Paramount+, where all episodes of the limited series are available to stream.
The Dutton family embarks on a journey west through the last bastion of untamed America. James arrives in Texas, where he and his family prepare to make their way through The Great Plains IN SEARCH OF a new home and the promise of opportunity.
Thomas and Shea recruit James and some local cowboys to corral a herd of cattle. As they begin their journey, the caravan is confronted with some of the many dangers they will face along the way.
1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s PROMISED LAND – Montana.
Created by Academy Award® Nominee Taylor Sheridan and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, 1883 is the highly anticipated prequel to TV’s #1 show, Yellowstone.
The original series for Paramount+ stars Academy Award® nominee Sam Elliott, Grammy Award® Winner Tim McGraw, Grammy Award® Winner Faith Hill, Academy Award® winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert.
