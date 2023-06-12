Full Season of 1883 to Air on Paramount Network

The full season of the award-winning limited series, 1883, the Yellowstone Origin story, will air weekly on Paramount Network beginning Sunday, June 18 at 8 PM ET/PT. The special broadcast will include extended featurettes at the end of each episode.

1883 first premiered in December 2021 exclusively on Paramount+, where all episodes of the limited series are available to stream.

Episode 1 – “1883”

The Dutton family embarks on a journey west through the last bastion of untamed America. James arrives in Texas, where he and his family prepare to make their way through The Great Plains IN SEARCH OF a new home and the promise of opportunity.

Episode 2 – “Behind Us, A Cliff”

Thomas and Shea recruit James and some local cowboys to corral a herd of cattle. As they begin their journey, the caravan is confronted with some of the many dangers they will face along the way.

About 1883:

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s PROMISED LAND – Montana.

Created by Academy Award® Nominee Taylor Sheridan and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, 1883 is the highly anticipated prequel to TV’s #1 show, Yellowstone.

The original series for Paramount+ stars Academy Award® nominee Sam Elliott, Grammy Award® Winner Tim McGraw, Grammy Award® Winner Faith Hill, Academy Award® winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert.