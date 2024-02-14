Freya Skye Inks First-Time Simultaneous Record and Television Deals With Disney

Everything is coming up Disney for singer and actress Freya Skye, as she simultaneously locks recording and television deals with Disney. Freya has begun recording music for Hollywood Records, a division of Disney Music Group (DMG), after recently landing a holding deal with Disney Branded Television.

As REVEALED during the 2024 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Freya is set to star as supernatural character Nova in the upcoming movie “ZOMBIES 4” (working title). Freya's DMG deal also includes Disney Music Publishing as a songwriter, officially launching her into the multi-hyphenate stratosphere as a singer, songwriter and actress.

Commented Freya, “Signing with Disney is literally everything I’ve ever dreamed of! Disney’s world of shows, films and music is what inspired me to act, sing and write. I’m over the moon!”

Added Ken Bunt, President, Disney Music Group, “Freya’s talent and passion for music is undeniable. We are excited to partner with her and Disney Branded Television and look forward to creating many opportunities together.”



“From singing and songwriting, to dancing and acting, Freya is a quadruple threat and a rising star,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “We are so happy to welcome her into our Disney family and collaborate with her and Disney Music Group on ‘ZOMBIES 4’ and beyond.”

A native of Buckinghamshire, England, Freya has been passionate about singing and acting since the tender age of five. Freya first captivated the world in December of 2022 as she represented the UK in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest with her hit single, “Lose My Head.” Freya clinched the top spot in the global public vote, a triumph viewed by over 33 million people.



Freya's artistic journey has been featured in two BBC documentaries, providing inside glimpses of her Eurovision experience and her burgeoning pop career. Freya performed on the BBC’s “Children In Need” and has appeared on the CBBC’s “Saturday Mash-Up,” “Newsround,” “The Blue Peter Christmas Special” and “Strictly – It Takes Two.” Freya will be appearing in Season 9 of the popular Canadian teen drama, “The Next Step” as well.



Known for her genuine passion for performing, as well as being a magnetic online presence, Freya's enthusiasm and joy are palpable. She’s a dynamic limitless entertainer who is beloved by and a positive influence on her fans. With her family-friendly charm and exemplary role model qualities, Freya is a shining star in both music and on screen.



Freya’s next chapters will take her to New Zealand to film “ZOMBIES 4” (working title) and then to the recording studio to record her debut album. For Freya, the "skye’s" the limit.



Freya is represented by LINK ENTERTAINMENT.