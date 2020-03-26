French Riviera Film Festival To Present 2019 Winning and Finalist Shorts Online from March 27 to April 30

In celebration of short film and short-form content from around the globe, French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF) will present select winning and finalist shorts from its 2019 competition, online at www.frenchrivierafilmfestival.com, beginning March 27 through April 30, 2020. Each day a new film will be uploaded throughout the online festival.

"During this trying time in all of our lives, we wanted to share these quality, artistic works by the winners and finalists of the inaugural year of our festival," said festival co-founder, Nicole Goesseringer Muj.

"Film lovers who could not attend the festival in Cannes last year can now watch and enjoy the works by some of today's most talented international filmmakers, all from the comfort of their own homes," adds co-founder Gotham Chandna.

2019 FRFF Preview below!

FRFF 2019 winners:

Drama -Tattoo: A young Iranian woman only wanted to renew her driver's license, but when the officials noticed a scar on her wrist and her tattoo, they began looking at her with suspicion. 2019 Berlinale Crystal Bear Winner. (Director: Farhad Delaram, Country: Iran)

Comedy - Mis'TIC: A loving father his devoted daughter and his troublesome 'tic.' A comedy about misunderstandings and a wonderful heart-warming father / daughter relationship. (Director: Eric Rino, Country: Austria)

Sci-Fi/Horror - The Desolation Prize: A gothic horror that draws its inspiration from old Hammer Films, and the works of Val Lewton, Robert Wise and Jack Layton, combining them all into a sort of John Carpenter aesthetic. (Director: Shane Day, Country: Canada)

Animation - The Tree of Lost Souls: An introverted 11 year old girl uses her imagination as a refuge from the world around her, a world that has been falling apart around her. (Director: Laura Zamora, Country: Spain)

Documentary - A Grand Journey: Kira, who was born with a disability, embarks on a unique, but incredibly relatable, journey to climb the iconic Grand Teton. (Director: Amon Barker, Country: USA)

Experimental - Fictional Characters: Hans is just starting to discover the world. Gretel is a teen, feeling rage to everything. Everyone is in love with the Witch searching for their "virtual I" and trigger for transformation. (Director: Ivana Noa, Country: Belgium)

Music Video - Red Lion: A numinous Red Lion illuminates the path the warrior goddess Metallia must take to align her fragmented selves and restore an ever-present multidimensional vision long lost to humanity. (Director: Olivia Hadjiioannou, Country: Greece)

Fashion - Levi's Film: Film about iconic Levi brand. (Director: Ali Murtaza, Country: USA)

Lifestyle - Be Your Own Kind: A young man meets a woman with an abusive past, they fall in love at first sight. (Directors: Amir Zargara, Christian Lat, Country: Canada)

Best Actress: Behdokht Valian, Tattoo (Iran)

Best Actor: Vincent De Paul, Maddy Boy, (USA)/ Gwyr: Reflections (UK)

Best Director: Bertrand Normand, The Photographer (France)

Special Industry Award: Bruno Chatelin, founder/coo, filmfestivals.com

First launched last year during the time period of the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, the exclusive, intimate festival recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, Web and all digital platforms. FRFF invites filmmakers from around the world to participate in the two-day, by invitation only event that includes screenings, gala receptions and a closing awards ceremony. Attendees and participants include filmmakers, industry executives, celebrities, media and influencers.

FRFF's prestigious jury selects Best Drama Short, Best Comedy Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Animation Short, Best Experimental Short, Best Sci-Fi/Horror Short, Best Music Video, Best Lifestyle Content, Best Fashion Content, Best Director Award, Best Actor Award, Best Actress Award, as well as a Special Industry Award. A special highlight of the 2019 event included an out-of-competition screening of the Oscar-winning short Skin, in association with Salaud Morisset.

In response to the growing concern worldwide about the covid-19 pandemic, FRFF producers Cloud21 International and Kultura PR International recently announced that the second annual edition of the festival will be rescheduled this year to June 8 and 9, 2020* with screenings at Laemmle Film Center in Santa Monica, California and exclusive parties and an award ceremony at S Bar Brentwood. FRFF will also feature the out-of-competition, world premiere of the short Characters, by director Kevin Asch and starring Danny A. Abeckaser (The Irishman), Lukas Haas (The Revenant) & Sara Foster (90210).

Filmmakers and content creators can submit their films for the 2020 festival at a 20% discount, using code FRFF20A through April 30, 2020 at: https://filmfreeway.com/FrenchRivieraFilmFestival.

Festival media partners include Azure Azure, Cinémoi USA, Close Up Culture, Destination Luxury, Indie Entertainment Magazine, Informer Media, Gothamology, The Hype Magazine and Marie Westwood Magazine.

Event sponsors include Bel-Air Fine Art, Chateau de Berne, filmfestivals.com, The Good Gin, NurtriVsta, S Bar Brentwood and Weed Cellars.

Cloud 21 PR International and Kultura PR International have produced numerous successful industry special events, including the annual "Global Entertainment Showcase" in partnership with ROSKINO during the Cannes Film Festival and Marché du Film, the annual "Production Without Borders" event during AFM, the annual Indie Entertainment Showcase in Park City, Utah, and "A Salute to Akira Kurosawa" with China's Jinke Entertainment in Cannes in 2017, plus many others. The companies have co-produced events and worked with top entertainment and technology brands, including Cinando, Creative Coalition, Davines North America, E! Entertainment Television, ECU Film Festival, Eurocinema, Euromed, FlixSnip, Maverick Entertainment, Metan Global Entertainment Group, Oculus, Sony Interactive, Vesilind, 8K Miles Media Group, plus many others.

*please note, dates are tentative, due to the ongoing health crisis.





