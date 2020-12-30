French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) Announces Animation First Festival

The French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) announces the fourth edition of Animation First, the only film festival in the US dedicated to the unparalleled legacy and enduring ingenuity of France's animation studios and schools. Presented for the first time entirely online, the festival will reach a nationwide audience from Friday, February 5 to Monday, February 15.

This year's Festival highlights include 55 US and 14 NY premieres of feature-length and short films. Wes Anderson, this year's special guest, has added four animated films that have inspired him to the program. Screenings include new restorations of favorite and lesser-known masterpieces. The Festival will also present works in progress of highly anticipated films, a new student competition, talks with filmmakers, and workshops. Interactive graphic novels as well as engaging augmented and virtual reality programs will be available throughout the Festival.

A affordable pass of $20 provides complete access to the entire ten-day Animation First Festival. It is available to purchase at fiaf.org.

FIAF President Marie-Monique Steckel said: "This year's Animation First promises to be the richest in the Festival's history. We are delighted to have so many exciting new films, cult classics, and our first American special guest, Wes Anderson. It's particularly gratifying to offer, across the United States, at a very affordable price, the chance to discover the amazing world of French animation."