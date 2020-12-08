Freeform's GROWN-ISH Returns Jan. 21

Freeform is kicking off 2021 with new episodes of the fan-favorite original series "grown-ish" when it returns for the midseason debut of season three on THURSDAY, JAN. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST. The network also released new key art and a new promo, which can be viewed below.

The third season of "grown-ish" follows the Cal U gang as they navigate the second half of junior year and begin to step out as adults into the real world. After dropping out to focus on her fashion career, Zoey wonders if life outside of Cal U is all it's cracked up to be or if she still has some growing left to do. The series stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. It is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.

In advance of the new episodes, viewers can catch up on "grown-ish" now streaming on Hulu .

Freeform connects to audiences with bold original programming and immersive social engagement that moves the cultural conversation a little forward. FreeForm channels the force and momentum of its young adult audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as "grown-ish," "The Bold Type," "Good Trouble," "Motherland: Fort Salem" and "Everything's Gonna Be Okay." The network also programs tentpole events such as "31 Nights of Halloween," "Kick Off to Christmas" and "25 Days of Christmas."

