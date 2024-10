Freeform's '30 Days of Disney' Returning This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Freeform is giving big Disney energy all November long with so much goodness one can’t afford to miss a night. “30 Days of Disney” returns with themed weeks that make it easy to kick back and enjoy the magic of Disney with friends and family. The programming event features a lineup of beloved films from the entire Walt Disney catalog, including Disney Animated classics like “Lilo & Stitch,” “Aladdin” and “Beauty and the Beast” and Disney-Pixar films like a “Toy Story” movie marathon, “WALL-E,” “Inside Out” and modern fan favorites “Soul” and “Turning Red.”

Disney’s most beloved musicals will have viewers singing along to favorite songs this Nov. 4-8, with films like “Aladdin,” “Moana,” “Encanto” and “Frozen”/“Frozen 2.”

Favorite Disney villains will take evil to new heights, and they are beloved for it. From Nov. 11-15, watch out for Ursula from “The Little Mermaid,” Scar from “The Lion King,” and icons “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and “Cruella.”

Disney is not the same without epic adventures like “Jungle Cruise” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie marathons, airing Nov. 18-22.

The month rounds out with a Princess Week from Nov. 24-28, featuring “Tangled,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Princess Diaries,” “Brave” and a special airing of “Moana” to celebrate Disney Animation’s “Moana 2,” in theaters Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Plus, get a taste of the holiday season with a marathon of “The Santa Clause” films, “Home Alone” and “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018).

Last November’s event reached nearly 27 million viewers, and Freeform ranked as a Top 5 cable entertainment network among Adults 18-34 (No. 4) and Adults 18-49 (No. 5).

Below is a night-by-night list of THE MOVIES airing during “30 Days of Disney.”**

Friday, Nov. 1

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Great Mouse Detective” (Disney Animated)

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Aristocats” (Disney Animated)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pinocchio” (1940) (Disney Animated)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Finding Nemo” (Disney-Pixar)

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Finding Dory” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Coco” (Disney-Pixar)

Saturday, Nov. 2

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Rio 2”

11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Emperor’s New Groove” (Disney Animated)

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Onward” (Disney-Pixar)

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story” (Disney-Pixar)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 2” (Disney-Pixar)

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 3” (Disney-Pixar)

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 4” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Peter Pan” (1953) (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Nov. 3

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Bolt” (Disney Animated)

9:10 a.m. EST/PST – “The Rescuers” (Disney Animated)

11:10 a.m. EST/PST – “The Rescuers Down Under” (Disney Animated)

1:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Lady and the Tramp” (1955) (Disney Animated)

2:40 p.m. EST/PST – “101 Dalmatians” (1996) (Live Action)

5:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

7:10 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

9:20 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2”

11:50 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Monday, Nov. 4

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Alice in Wonderland” (1951) (Disney Animated)

4:25 p.m. EST/PST – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996) (Disney Animated)

6:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)

8:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Moana” (Disney Animated)

Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Election Day

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Freaky Friday” (2003)

2:35 p.m. EST/PST – “The Jungle Book” (2016) (Live Action)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Mary Poppins” (1964)

8:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Wednesday, Nov. 6

1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Pacifier”

3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Mulan” (1998) (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Soul” (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Tarzan” (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Lion King” (1994) (Disney Animated)

Thursday, Nov. 7

1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Rio 2”

3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “WALL-E” (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Frozen” (Disney Animated)

8:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Frozen II” (Disney Animated)

Friday, Nov. 8

1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “101 Dalmatians” (1961) (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Hercules” (Disney Animated)

7:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess and the Frog” (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Encanto” (Disney Animated)

Saturday, Nov. 9

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Jungle Book” (1967) (Disney Animated)

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “A Bug’s Life” (Disney-Pixar)

1:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Cars” (Disney-Pixar)

3:45 p.m. EST/PST – “Cars 2” (Disney-Pixar)

6:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Cars 3” (Disney-Pixar)

8:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

11:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Casper” (1995)

Sunday, Nov. 10

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Game Plan”

9:40 a.m. EST/PST – “Holes”

12:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Casper” (1995)

2:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Up” (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST - “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:40 p.m. EST/PST - “Inside Out” (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. EST/PST - “Turning Red” (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. EST/PST - “Meet the Robinsons” (Disney Animated)

Monday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Robin Hood” (1973) (Disney Animated)

2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me”

7:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) (Disney Animated)

9:05 p.m. EST/PST – “The Little Mermaid” (1989) (Disney Animated)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me”

1:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 2”

3:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 3”

5:15 p.m. EST/PST – “The Lion King” (2019) (Live Action)

7:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)

Wednesday, Nov. 13

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 2”

1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 3”

3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Enchanted”

5:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

8:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Thursday, Nov. 14

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”

2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

5:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Cinderella” (2015) (Live Action)

7:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Cruella”

Friday, Nov. 15

2:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Fox and the Hound” (Disney Animated)

4:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

6:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Saturday, Nov. 16

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Alice In Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)

9:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

12:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

2:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

5:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

7:15 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

9:25 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2”

11:55 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Sunday, Nov. 17

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Chicken Little” (Disney Animated)

9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Sandlot”

11:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Big Hero 6” (Disney Animated)

1:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Wreck-It Ralph” (Disney Animated)

3:40 p.m. EST/PST – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Disney Animated)

6:15 p.m. EST/PST – “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Incredibles 2” (Disney-Pixar)

11:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Lightyear” (Disney-Pixar)

Monday, Nov. 18

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Ferdinand”

2:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Luca” (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Jumanji: The Next Level”

8:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Jungle Cruise”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Tuesday, Nov. 19

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Pete’s Dragon” (2016) (Live Action)

12:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Jumanji: The Next Level”

3:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

5:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

8:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Wednesday, Nov. 20

12:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

2:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

7:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Thursday, Nov. 21

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

2:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

5:15 p.m. EST/PST – “National Treasure”

8:20 p.m. EST/PST – “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”

Friday, Nov. 22

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Muppets from Space”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

1:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

4:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

8:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

Saturday, Nov. 23

7:30 a.m. EST/PST – “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

10:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Edward Scissorhands”

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Mulan” (2020) (Live Action)

3:10 p.m. EST/PST – “WALL-E” (Disney-Pixar)

5:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Up” (Disney-Pixar)

7:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Coco” (Disney-Pixar)

10:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Zootopia” (Disney Animated)

12:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Oliver & Company” (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Nov. 24

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age”

9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: The Meltdown”

11:05 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs”

1:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: Continental Drift”

3:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Lilo & Stitch” (Disney Animated)

5:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Beauty and the Beast” (Disney Animated)

7:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)

9:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Tangled” (Disney Animated)

11:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Disney Animated)

Monday, Nov. 25

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Bambi” (Disney Animated)

2:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Cinderella” (1950) (Disney Animated)

3:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Sleeping Beauty” (1959) (Disney Animated)

5:50 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess Diaries”

8:25 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

Tuesday, Nov. 26

12:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess Bride”

2:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Pocahontas” (Disney Animated)

4:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Wreck-It Ralph” (Disney Animated)

6:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Disney Animated)

8:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Brave” (Disney-Pixar)

Wednesday, Nov. 27

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Rio 2”

2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Mulan” (1998) (Disney Animated)

4:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Princess and the Frog” (Disney Animated)

6:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Moana” (Disney Animated)

9:05 p.m. EST/PST – “The Little Mermaid” (1989) (Disney Animated)

Thursday, Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Finding Nemo” (Disney-Pixar)

12:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Finding Dory” (Disney-Pixar)

3:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) (Live Action)

6:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

8:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Friday, Nov. 29 – Black Friday

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Jingle All the Way”

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Jingle All the Way 2”

2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

4:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2”

6:55 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Saturday, Nov. 30

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Tooth Fairy”

9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me”

11:05 a.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 2”

1:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Despicable Me 3”

3:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

5:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

7:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Ratatouille” (Disney-Pixar)

10:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Lion King” (1994) (Disney Animated)

12:05 a.m. EST/PST – “The Lion KING II: Simba’s Pride” (Disney Animated)

