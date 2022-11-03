Freeform Sets GROWN-ISH & THE WATCHFUL EYE Premieres

Freeform announced the winter premiere dates for the series premiere of "The Watchful Eye" from Ryan Seacrest Productions and returning favorite "grown-ish."

"The Watchful Eye" will premiere Monday, Jan. 30, with a double episode premiere at 9 p.m. before moving to its regular 10 p.m. timeslot.

The series follows Elena Santos, played by Mariel Molino, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan. She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has DEADLY SECRETS and ulterior motives. What they don't know, however, is that Elena has some shocking SECRETS OF her own.

"The Watchful Eye" is from Ryan Seacrest Productions and stars Molino, Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Aliyah Royale, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri and Kelly Bishop. It is created by Julie Durk ("Grace and Frankie"), who also serves as consultant.

Emily Fox ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist") is showrunner and executive producer. Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay and Jeffrey Reiner serve as executive producers, with Reiner ("Dirty John") directing the pilot. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Emmy®-nominated "grown-ish" returns for the second half of its fifth season on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 p.m. After following in his big sister Zoey's footsteps, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, finishes his first year at Cal U, transitioning from Zoey's little brother to big man on campus.

The series stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins and is produced by ABC Signature. Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers. Alexander and Lilly also serve as co-showrunners.

Freeform's distinct brand of coming-of-age programming helps to position it as the No. 1 primetime cable network in entertainment among Adults and Women 18-34 in the 2022/2023 TV season to date.

Connecting to audiences with its bold original programming and immersive social engagement, Freeform channels the force and momentum of its young adult audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as Emmy®-nominated "grown-ish," "Good Trouble," "Single Drunk Female," and "Cruel Summer," which was the No. 1 new cable drama of 2021 among Women 18-34.

This year, "grown-ish" and "Single Drunk Female" rank among cable's Top 10 live-action original comedy series in key women demos. Most recently, Freeform expanded their unscripted slate with series "The Come Up" and "Keep This Between Us," the latter of which ranks as the network's highest-rated unscripted debut ever.

Watch a teaser trailer here: