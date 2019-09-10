Freeform Scares up a Star-Studded Event With 31 NIGHTS OF HALLOWEEN FAN FEST

Freeform announced today that it will air "31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest," an all-star party in celebration of Halloween classics like "Hocus Pocus" and "The Addams Family," plus a 35th anniversary tribute to "Ghostbusters" and a 50th anniversary tribute to "The Haunted Mansion." The 90-minute special, filming at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery on THURSDAY, SEPT. 12, will premiere on SATURDAY, OCT. 5, at 8:00 PM EDT/PDT as part of Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" programming event.

"31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest" will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Fisher, with a special appearance by Christina Aguilera and performances by Kristin Chenoweth and JD McCreary, In Real Life, Salt-N-Pepa, Ray Parker Jr. and additional surprise guest performers. The night will also feature appearances by "Hocus Pocus" cast members Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, Doug Jones, Larry Bagby and Tobias Jelenik, as well as "Ghostbusters" star Dan Aykroyd and director Ivan Reitman, with additional appearances by Francia Raisa, Kevin Smith, Alaska, Ross Mathews, DJ Lady Bunny and more.

Aguilera will also receive the Fan Favorite Music Icon Award during the event in recognition of the six-time GRAMMY® Award winner's contributions to the music industry over the past two decades.

Last year's "Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash" was the most-watched telecast of the Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" programming event and was the most-watched special in the network's history. "31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest" is executive produced by Michael Levitt Productions. Michael Levitt ("Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash," "Billboard Awards," "Scream Awards") serves as executive producer, with Austin Reading ("MTV Movie Awards," "Kids Choice Awards"), Paula Frank ("American Rescue Dog Show") and Gary Tellalian ("TV Land Awards," "Scream Awards") as co-executive producers.





