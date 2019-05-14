Freeform Renews SIREN for Third Season

"Siren," Freeform's fan-favorite mermaid thriller, has been picked up for a third season. During the first half of its second season, "Siren" ranked as Freeform's No. 1 show among Adults 18-49 and Women 18-49. The second half of Season 2 will premiere on THURSDAY, JUNE 13, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Freeform. Ben and Maddie are uncertain about the mermaids' future after the deadly consequences of THE ATTACK on the oil rig and, with the mermaids returning to sea, are left feeling lost without Ryn. Once Helen learns she's not the only one of her kind, she discovers there is a dark side to her people's past. The series stars Eline Powell, Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun and Rena Owen. "Siren" is executive produced by Eric Wald and Emily Whitesell, who serves as showrunner.

The news was announced at today's combined Walt Disney Television Upfront presentation held at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall. FreeForm showcased its continued commitment to provocative and bold original content that champions the force and momentum of its young adult audience.

"Freeform is built on one very powerful belief: that embracing the disruptive voices and diverse identities of our viewers is key to our ongoing success," said Tom Ascheim, president, Freeform. "We are so proud to have the opportunity to grow with our audience and are looking forward to continuing to push the boundaries of convention through our programming-this year and in years to come."

Marking another strong year for its original series, FreeForm delivers the No. 1 comedy for the second year in a row ("grown-ish") and 2 of the Top 3 new dramas of 2019 ("Good Trouble" and "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists," respectively) among Women 18-34. FreeForm continues to establish itself as the leading cable television network for young adults and sets itself apart from other content platforms with authentic and inclusive programming. The network also continues its decade of dominance in social media as the No. 1 most social cable network this year, as well as the No. 1 network in digital viewing.

Photo credit: Freeform/Ed Herrera





