Four Newly Remastered Eddie Murphy Favorites Arrive December 1 on Disc And Digital

Remastered versions of Coming to America, Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop and The Golden Child arrive December 1.

Relive some of Eddie Murphy's most hilarious films at home before Coming 2 America debuts! Own the following from Paramount Home Entertainment on December 1, 2020:

COMING TO AMERICA

Newly remastered in 4K with HDR from a supervised restoration by director John Landis, COMING TO AMERICA is an essential comedy-classic for your collection. Available for the first time on 4K Ultra HD with Digital copy, in a limited-edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook with Digital copy and themed mini poster, or on 4K Ultra HD Digital.

Join Eddie Murphy on an unforgettable comic quest to the New World. As an African prince, it's time for him to find a princess... and the mission leads him and his most loyal friend (Arsenio Hall) to Queens, New York.

In disguise as an impoverished immigrant, the pampered prince quickly finds himself a new job, new friends, new digs, new enemies and lots of trouble. Keep an eye out for both Murphy and Hall in some unforgettable cameo roles!

The 4K Disc presentations include the following previously released special features in HD:

· Prince-ipal Photography: The Coming Together of America

· Fit For Akeem: The Costumes of Coming to America

· Character Building: The Many Faces of Rick Baker

· Composing America: The Musical Talents of Nile Rodgers

· A Vintage Sit-Down with Eddie & Arsenio

· Theatrical Trailer

· Photo Gallery

BEVERLY HILLS COP

This action-comedy classic has been remastered in 4K with HDR and will be available in a 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo with Digital copy and is available now on 4K Ultra HD Digital.

BEVERLY HILLS COP follows the one-and-only Axel Foley, a street-smart cop from Detroit. Tracking down his best friend's killer in Beverly Hills, Axel smashes through the local barriers in a hilarious, high-speed pursuit of justice.

The 4K Combo includes the following previously released special features:

· Commentary by director Martin Brest

· Beverly Hills Cop-The Phenomenon Begins (SD)

· A Glimpse Inside the Casting Process (SD)

· The Music of Beverly Hills Cop (SD)

· Deleted scenes (HD)

· Behind-the-scenes featurettes incorporating vintage 1984 interviews (HD)

· An isolated audio track of the original score by Harold Faltermeyer

· "BHC Mixtape '84", which allows viewers to go directly to the scenes featuring the hit songs "The Heat Is On," "Neutron Dance," "New Attitude," "Stir It Up," "Do You Really," and "Nasty Girl."

· Location Map

· Theatrical Trailer (HD)

TRADING PLACES

One of the funniest, most outrageous comedies of the 80s arrives on Blu-ray as part of the Paramount Presents line. Newly remastered from a 4K film transfer supervised by director John Landis, TRADING PLACES cemented Eddie Murphy's star status. The limited-edition Paramount Presents Blu-ray Disc is presented in collectible packaging that includes a foldout image of the film's theatrical poster and an interior spread with key movie moments. The film will also be available on 4K Ultra HD Digital.

The very rich and extremely greedy Duke Brothers (Don Ameche and Ralph Bellamy) wager over whether "born-loser" Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy) could become as successful as the priggish Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Akroyd) if circumstances were reversed. Alongside the street-smarts of Ophelia (Jamie Lee Curtis), Winthorpe and Valentine are a trio ready for a riotous revenge that culminates on the commodities trading floor in New York City.

The Paramount Presents Blu-ray includes a new Filmmaker Focus with John Landis, access to a Digital copy of the film, as well as the following previously released bonus content:

· Deleted Scenes

· Insider Trading: The Making of Trading Places

· Dressing the Part

· THE TRADE in Trading Places

· Trading Stories

· Industry Promotional Piece

· Theatrical Trailer

THE GOLDEN CHILD

Newly remastered from a 4K film transfer under the supervision of director Michael Ritchie, this hit action-comedy comes to Blu-ray for the first time as part of the Paramount Presents line. The limited-edition Paramount Presents Blu-ray Disc is presented in collectible packaging that includes a foldout image of the film's theatrical poster and an interior spread with key movie moments. The film will also be available on 4K Ultra HD Digital.

Eddie Murphy is "the Chosen One," a social worker on a madcap mission to find "the Golden Child," a young boy possessing mystical powers. Joined by Kee Nang (Charlotte Lewis), they'll battle the countless henchmen of Sardo Numspa (Charles Dance), the mysterious and evil cult leader holding the boy captive. It's a dangerous quest, complete with obstacle courses and a mythical amulet, sharply combining Murphy's wit with eye-popping special effects for an unforgettable adventure.

The Paramount Presents Blu-ray includes a new featurette on the Making of The Golden Child, as well as access to a Digital copy of the film and the theatrical trailer.

