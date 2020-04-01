Food Network's THE KITCHEN to Premiere Special At-Home Episode with Co-Hosts

For the first time, Food Network's THE KITCHEN will premiere a food-filled, special quarantine edition this Saturday, April 4th at 11am ET. Join co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian from the confines of their homes, as they partake in a kitchen pantry pull, sharing and cooking recipes from their home kitchens for this special edition of The Kitchen.

"During this difficult time, food is one of the unifying forces bringing us together. The ability for family and friends to converse and share delicious recipes, while pushing their creative boundaries to make a meal from the ingredients they have in their pantry is what Food Network is all about," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "Pull up a seat with Sunny, Alex, Katie, Jeff and Geoffrey for some good times and tips on what you can utilize in your kitchen."

Katie Lee kicks things off with her Pantry Pull Pasta Puttanesca, then Jeff whips up a flavorful Crispy Skin Salmon Provencal with Charred Red Cabbage Salad. Two Iron Chefs use a common pantry staple - beans - with Alex's White Bean Dip and Geoffrey's Three Bean Salad, and Sunny's Grilled Bananas Foster makes the ultimate dessert. And no meal is complete without a virtual happy hour to toast to, complete with Geoffrey's Tequila Bumble Bee and Katie's Grape Lime Ricky all without leaving the house.

Viewers can visit FoodNetwork.com to access all the co-hosts' cooking short-cuts, recipes and tips. Whether you need menu inspiration or want to remake the ingredients already stowed in your pantry, FoodNetwork.com has you covered. Also, bookmark new recipes and join the conversation using #TheKitchen and #WeCook to showcase some of the dishes you are making at home.





