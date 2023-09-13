Food Network's BBQ BRAWL Boasts Best-Ever Season

The September 4th finale where Chicago’s Dominique Leach was named “Master of ‘Cue” hit the highest rating of the season, garnering 0.82 among W18+.
POPULAR
BBQ Brawl made Monday nights a destination for grilling fans everywhere this summer, as the series’ fourth season saw over 16 million total viewers across Food Network/Max/Discovery+ and posting a series best rating across M25-54 (+10 % vs. prior season).
The September 4th finale where Chicago’s Dominique Leach was named “Master of ‘Cue” hit the highest rating of the season, garnering 0.82 among W18+.
Over the ten-episode season which premiered July 10th, superstar chefs Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Sunny Anderson each led a team of top-tier pitmasters from across the country in high-stakes challenges to determine who will be named “Master of ‘Cue.” BBQ BRAWL has been picked up for a fifth season that will air summer 2024.
“BBQ Brawl had a raucous and action-packed season and I’m thrilled that Chef Dominique got to raise the trophy,” said Flay. “Inviting Sunny Anderson to the BBQ party proved to be a great addition. Rest assured, next year we’ll be throwing in even more surprises. See you at the smoker!”
BBQ Brawl is produced by Rock Shrimp for Food Network.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL