Food Network's BBQ BRAWL Boasts Best-Ever Season

The September 4th finale where Chicago’s Dominique Leach was named “Master of ‘Cue” hit the highest rating of the season, garnering 0.82 among W18+.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 3 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo 4 Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO

Food Network's BBQ BRAWL Boasts Best-Ever Season

BBQ Brawl made Monday nights a destination for grilling fans everywhere this summer, as the series’ fourth season saw over 16 million total viewers across Food Network/Max/Discovery+ and posting a series best rating across M25-54 (+10 % vs. prior season).

The September 4th finale where Chicago’s Dominique Leach was named “Master of ‘Cue” hit the highest rating of the season, garnering 0.82 among W18+.

Over the ten-episode season which premiered July 10th, superstar chefs Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Sunny Anderson each led a team of top-tier pitmasters from across the country in high-stakes challenges to determine who will be named “Master of ‘Cue.” BBQ BRAWL has been picked up for a fifth season that will air summer 2024.

“BBQ Brawl had a raucous and action-packed season and I’m thrilled that Chef Dominique got to raise the trophy,” said Flay. “Inviting Sunny Anderson to the BBQ party proved to be a great addition. Rest assured, next year we’ll be throwing in even more surprises. See you at the smoker!” 

BBQ Brawl is produced by Rock Shrimp for Food Network.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Photo: Matthew McConaugheys Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Unveiled Photo
Photo: Matthew McConaughey's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Unveiled

Madame Tussauds New York revealed Academy-Award winning actor, Matthew McConaughey’s brand new wax figure. McConaughey met his wax figure during his appearance on The View, where he also shared details about his new children’s book, “Just Because.” Check out the photo and watch a video!

2
DANCING WITH THE STARS to Feature Jason Mraz & More Photo
DANCING WITH THE STARS to Feature Jason Mraz & More

The “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 celebrity cast and their professional dancing partners were announced live on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” From “Vanderpump Rules,” Ariana Madix to “The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams, get all the details on the cast for season 32 now!

3
TALK TO ME Coming to Blu-Ray & VOD In October Photo
TALK TO ME Coming to Blu-Ray & VOD In October

The breakout horror hit of the summer, A24's Talk to Me, is now available on demand. Danny & Michael Phillipou's terrifying debut stars Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosi.

4
Video: Kim & Kourtney Still Going At It in THE KARDASHIANS Trailer Photo
Video: Kim & Kourtney 'Still Going At It' in THE KARDASHIANS Trailer

The cameras are back with all access to the personal and private lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie in the trailer for The Kardashians on Hulu. The trailer reveals that Kim and Kourtney are still at odds in the new season, following their season three spat. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Boston Flowers Releases Debut Album 'Mondegreen'Boston Flowers Releases Debut Album 'Mondegreen'
Ingrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas ConcertsIngrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas Concerts
Billy Joel's 'The Vinyl Collection Vol 2' To Be Released In NovemberBilly Joel's 'The Vinyl Collection Vol 2' To Be Released In November
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour DatesOlivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Videos

Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer Video
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
SIX