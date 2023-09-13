Food Network's BBQ BRAWL Boasts Best-Ever Season

BBQ Brawl made Monday nights a destination for grilling fans everywhere this summer, as the series’ fourth season saw over 16 million total viewers across Food Network/Max/Discovery+ and posting a series best rating across M25-54 (+10 % vs. prior season).

The September 4th finale where Chicago’s Dominique Leach was named “Master of ‘Cue” hit the highest rating of the season, garnering 0.82 among W18+.

Over the ten-episode season which premiered July 10th, superstar chefs Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Sunny Anderson each led a team of top-tier pitmasters from across the country in high-stakes challenges to determine who will be named “Master of ‘Cue.” BBQ BRAWL has been picked up for a fifth season that will air summer 2024.

“BBQ Brawl had a raucous and action-packed season and I’m thrilled that Chef Dominique got to raise the trophy,” said Flay. “Inviting Sunny Anderson to the BBQ party proved to be a great addition. Rest assured, next year we’ll be throwing in even more surprises. See you at the smoker!”

BBQ Brawl is produced by Rock Shrimp for Food Network.