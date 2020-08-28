Food Network Weekly Schedule Highlights

Check out this list of premieres!

Food Network's weekly schedule is packed with premieres every day of the week including the season premiere of DELICIOUS MISS BROWN on Saturday, September 5th at 12pm and the finale of the Chopped: BEAT BOBBY FLAY tournament on Sunday, September 6th at 9pm where four Chopped champs compete for the chance to take on Bobby Flay. Fans can also catch premieres of All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped, Chopped Sweets, Guy's Grocery Games, RESTAURANT: IMPOSSIBLE and Triple D Nation. In daytime, don't miss self- shot shows with favorite on-air personalities from home, including new episodes of The Kitchen: Family Style, The Pioneer Woman: Home SWEET HOME and Symon's Dinners Cooking Out. Throughout the week, on the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app, fans can join some of their favorite chefs for LIVE classes and conversation including Carla Hall, Michael Symon, Jet Tila and more.From delicious premieres to exciting finales, Food Network's weekly schedule is the ultimate source for recipe inspiration and entertainment.

Food Network weekly highlights include:

On Monday, August 31st, kick off the week in Trisha Yearwood's cozy kitchen at 8am with three episodes of Trisha's Southern Kitchen. Then at 10am join the co-hosts of THE KITCHEN for a three-hour block of back to school-themed episodes including "Back to School Menu" and "Kitchen Academy." A Chopped marathon begins at 1pm, with back-to-back episodes of heated cook-offs, leading into a five-episode stack of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Then at 9pm, on this delicious episode of All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate, Food Network's culinary experts share the morning meals from across the US that absolutely, positively cannot be defeated. Ever. RACHAEL RAY has a breakfast sandwich in Pittsburgh, Alton Brown gets the greatest cinnamon roll in Santa Barbara, Calif., and Martha Stewart eats a country breakfast in Nashville. Plus, Sunny Anderson, Anne Burrell and Alex Guarnaschelli all share winning breakfast recipes that you can make at home. Then at 10pm in a new Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, Amy and Chris crack open one of their favorite beers and attempt to recreate their favorite NYC takeout meals. Chris teaches Amy how to make Scarpetta's famous Spaghetti and Tomato Sauce, along with Amy's favorite Chinese takeout pick -- Shrimp in Lobster Sauce with Rice. Chris and Amy finish the day by tackling homemade sushi where they both discover it's not as intimidating as it seems. Amy and Chris then sip Gin and Tonics as they wax nostalgic about the cocktail parties of the past and decide to make an assortment of finger foods. Chris whips up some perfect party staples like Pizza Bagels and Grilled Cheese, with the pair finishing the meal with a summery and refreshing Green Gazpacho. On the Food Network Kitchen app, fans can cook live with Vivian Chan at 6pm ET and Zac Young at 8pm ET.

On Tuesday, September 1st, join Kardea Brown DOWN SOUTH for four delicious episodes of DELICIOUS MISS BROWN including episodes entitled "Family Reunion," "Sunday Supper" starting at 8am, followed by three episodes of Food Paradise. Then at 1pm, a Chopped marathon is filled with mystery ingredients and ticking clocks, leading into a new episode at 9pm, where four chefs embrace a sweet-and-sour theme and seek to harmonize opposite flavors on their plates. A furious first round has them racing to figure out what to do with a ready-to-serve soup and three other basket finds. Then in a new episode of CHOPPED SWEETS at 10pm, the competing chefs endeavor to make bright and bold fruit-themed desserts. A tropical drink and a chewy snack keep the chefs' minds spinning in round one. Punch and pavlova make for an alluring, alliterative pair in the second round. On the Food Network Kitchen app, cook along LIVE with Carla Hall at 4pm ET.

On Wednesday, September 2nd kick off the day with Molly Yeh in her cozy kitchen at 8am with four episodes of Girl Meets Farm, and then head over to Ree Drummond's ranch for a six-episode block of The Pioneer Woman. Afterwards, Guy Fieri is bringing out all the fun and games in a Guy's Grocery Games marathon beginning at 1pm including an all-new episode at 9pm where Guy gives four chefs a list of seven not-so-friendly ingredients that they must use over the course of the competition. Ultimately, one chef will go on to shop Flavortown Market for up to $20,000. Then at 10pm, don't miss Behind the Games: Guy's Grocery Games special episode where Guy and his son Hunter take a trip down GGG memory lane and rewatch the DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES Tournament from their ranch in Northern California. On the Food Network Kitchen app, check out the LIVE class from Dan Langan at 4pm ET.

On Thursday, September 3rd at 10am wake up with intense face-offs in three episodes of Chopped and then at 1pm head to the supermarket parking lot with Alex Guarnaschelli for three episodes of ambushes and cook offs in Supermarket Stakeout, leading into a marathon of epic battles in BEAT BOBBY FLAY beginning at 4pm. At 9pm, Robert Irvine continues his quest to help struggling restaurant owners across the country in Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business where Robert visits Garrett's Mill and Brewing Co. in Ohio to help the owners find a way out of staggering debt and keep their historic restaurant open.

On Friday, September 4th at 8am, kick off the morning with a sweet tooth of back-to-back KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP episodes, and then travel virtually in three episodes of FOOD PARADISE starting at 10am. Next, hop in the car with Guy Fieri for a road trip to Flavortown with an afternoon marathon of DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES beginning at 1pm, including a new episode of TRIPLE D NATION at 9pm where Guy is covering all things smothered, starting with some mole sauce masters in Salt Lake City. Then, in Florida, a diner is dishing out down-home comfort food like biscuits and gravy, and a joint in Reno, NV, is servin' up sweetbreads in style. Check out Michael Symon's LIVE Food Network Kitchen class at 6pm ET.

On Saturday, September 5th at 10am, join Ree Drummond in a new episode of The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home, where Ree is serving up easy, delicious Labor Day eats. There are Crispy Wings with Hot Honey Sauce and spicy Pimento Cheese Grits. For something sweet, Ree makes divine Peach Shortcakes and a refreshing Ginger Cherry Limeade Spritzer. At 11am,The Kitchen hosts are capping off the summer season in a new episode of The Kitchen: Family Style with recipes for a Labor Day BBQ! Geoffrey Zakarian starts by sharing his tips for making his Pork Roast Sandwiches with Spicy Apricot Mustard, then Jeff Mauro highlights the last of a seasonal favorite with his Quadruple Illinois Sweet Corn Salad. Grilling expert and blogger, Susie Bulloch, is back to share a recipe that went viral, her Hot Dog "Burnt Ends". Alex Guarnaschelli shares the perfect side with her Tomato and Herby Mozzarella Salad. Katie Lee makes a festive, show-stopping dessert, her Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake, and the hosts share some tasty tips to amp up tortilla chips! At 12pm, the season premiere of DELICIOUS MISS BROWN has Kardea Brown planning the perfect menu to celebrate the end of summer with her girlfriends. She grills Jerk Chicken and Pineapple Skewers along with Sweet and Savory Grilled Corn and makes Sweet Heat Baked Beans and frozen Spiked Mojito Pops. Then, head to Flavortown starting at 1pm with five episodes of Guy's Grocery Games, followed by an all-night marathon of DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES starting at 6pm. On the Food Network Kitchen app, join Jet Tila as he cooks LIVE at 8pm ET.

On Sunday, September 6th, spend the morning with Ree Drummond in a four-episode stack of THE PIONEER WOMAN starting at 9am, featuring episodes "All Grown Up" and "Breakfast Freezer Faves". At 12:30pm, Michael Symon fires up the grill in a new self-shot episode of outdoor cooking series Symon's Dinners Cooking Out and turns the flavors of ranch dressing into a rub for Ranch-Rubbed Pork Ribs. He also uses it in Baked Sweet Potatoes with Charred Onion Ranch Dip. Michael's wife, Liz, makes Grilled Corn with Ranchovy Butter, featuring the rub yet again.A marathon of Guy's Grocery Games begins at 2pm leading into back-to-back premieres. At 9pm, in the finale of Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay, four Chopped winners are back for a chance to defeat a Food Network legend and score $50,000. In round one, a pork product goes through a grinder as the champs try to make it taste good. A canned surprise in the second basket is not exactly what the chefs hoped to find, and as the tournament approaches its dramatic conclusion, a twist or two is in store. Finally, the last champ standing gets to cook their signature dish against Bobby Flay. Then at 10pm, SNL's Heidi Gardner pairs up with Food Network's Katie Lee to give Bobby a double dose of trouble in Beat Bobby Flay. Duo Iesha Williams and Nirva Israel-Llorca go toe-to-toe with Mark and DeAnna Germano for a chance to double down on a win.

Online, viewers can visit FoodNetwork.com for full schedule details, and across Food Network's digital platforms access warm-weather recipe ideas for BBQ, sides, desserts, drinks, cooking short-cuts, and more. Get weekday dinners on the table (fast) with easy recipes for chicken, pasta, fish, tacos and salads, plus simple summer sides and desserts. On the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app, fans can access live classes along with grilling and summer-focused recipes perfect for whipping up at home, plus check out Boy is Back on the Grill: Bobby's Bangin' Burgers which will bring viewers right into Bobby Flay's kitchen and backyard. The burger course, inspired by Bobby's original Food Network show Boy Meets Grill, allows Bobby to share a deeper level of passion and expertise focused on one of his favorites, burgers, with home cooks. Also check out Food Network Kitchen app cooking series, #CraveWorthyEats and #WillWorkForFood.

*All times ET/PT unless otherwise noted.



FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine's rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories; the portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

View More TV Stories Related Articles