Food Network Shares Halloween Programming Scores

Food Network's HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP and HALLOWEEN WARS kicked off the network's holidays with ratings success, it was announced by Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros Discovery.

Halloween Baking Championship, hosted by John Henson, launched on September 11th and wrapped on October 30th, reaching more than 15 million viewers (across Food Network/Max/Discovery+). Ratings averaged 0.86 among P18+ and 1.24 among W18+, up double digits over prior six-week L3 benchmarks (+32% and +63% respectively).

Halloween Wars, hosted by Jonathan Bennett, launched on September 17th and wrapped on October 29th, reaching more than 11.9 million viewers (across Food Network/Max/Discovery+). The series averaged 0.64 among P25-54 and 0.87 among W25-54, up +33% and +39% vs prior six-week L3 benchmarks.

On the digital front, HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP content had a very impressive run with over 27 million views and nearly 40 million impressions. HALLOWEEN WARS digital content had an equally impressive showing with 27 million video views and 35 million impressions.

“Halloween is the official start to Food Network's holidays and the seasonal lineup is especially created for fans who enjoy the thrill of competition and visually stunning creations,” said Ayala. “Halloween Baking Championship and HALLOWEEN WARS perfectly set up this year's holiday programming offerings.”

Halloween Baking Championship is produced by Triage Entertainment for Food Network and HALLOWEEN WARS is produced by Super Delicious for Food Network.

*viewership figures are based on a combination of Nielsen (linear) and first party data (Max, Discovery+)

