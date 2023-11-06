Food Network Shares Halloween Programming Scores

The ratings were announced by Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros Discovery. 

Nov. 06, 2023

Food Network Shares Halloween Programming Scores

Food Network's HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP and HALLOWEEN WARS kicked off the network's holidays with ratings success, it was announced by Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros Discovery. 

Halloween Baking Championship, hosted by John Henson, launched on September 11th and wrapped on October 30th, reaching more than 15 million viewers (across Food Network/Max/Discovery+). Ratings averaged 0.86 among P18+ and 1.24 among W18+, up double digits over prior six-week L3 benchmarks (+32% and +63% respectively).

Halloween Wars, hosted by Jonathan Bennett, launched on September 17th and wrapped on October 29th, reaching more than 11.9 million viewers (across Food Network/Max/Discovery+). The series averaged 0.64 among P25-54 and 0.87 among W25-54, up +33% and +39% vs prior six-week L3 benchmarks.

On the digital front, HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP content had a very impressive run with over 27 million views and nearly 40 million impressions. HALLOWEEN WARS digital content had an equally impressive showing with 27 million video views and 35 million impressions.

“Halloween is the official start to Food Network's holidays and the seasonal lineup is especially created for fans who enjoy the thrill of competition and visually stunning creations,” said Ayala. “Halloween Baking Championship and HALLOWEEN WARS perfectly set up this year's holiday programming offerings.”  

Halloween Baking Championship is produced by Triage Entertainment for Food Network and HALLOWEEN WARS is produced by Super Delicious for Food Network.

*viewership figures are based on a combination of Nielsen (linear) and first party data (Max, Discovery+)

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise.

Food Network is distributed to more than 74 million U.S. households and draws an average of 50 million unique web users monthly with a social footprint of 71 million, while Food Network Magazine reaches 11 million readers. 

Food Network is part of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming.

Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products which also include: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. 



