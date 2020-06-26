Food Network Orders More Episodes of SYMON'S DINNERS COOKING OUT

Even before completing its initial six-episode run, Food Network has ordered sixteen more episodes of the new Michael Symon self-shot from home, outdoor cooking series Symon's Dinners Cooking Out. Pre-production has begun on the new episodes with eight set to premiere on Food Network beginning Sunday, July 19th at 12:30pm ET/PT, followed by eight on the Food Network Kitchen app which will roll out weekly beginning in September. After capturing an audience this spring when Michael invited fans to cook a nightly dinner with him live on Food Network Kitchen's Facebook page, generating over 30 million views, to date the initial run of Symon's Dinners Cooking Out has seen ratings gains of +30% vs. YAGO benchmarks. Fans can tune into Food Network on Sundays at 12:30pm ET/PT to catch the remaining episodes of the initial order, or they can download the Food Network Kitchen app.

"Symon's Dinners Cooking Out has struck a chord with our audience and showcases so much of what makes Michael Symon a favorite with fans," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "His passion for cooking good meals and his inviting manner are irresistible, as is the food he prepares, as he inspires those at home to fire up their grills and cook along so they too can serve up tasty, home-cooked meals for their family and friends."

"As a chef it's no secret that preparing delicious dishes is something I love to do and I am thrilled to be able to cook up more episodes of Symon's Dinners Cooking Out, especially now that summer is officially here," said Symon. "Connecting with viewers through both the show and on social media has been an incredible experience, and I can't wait to continue that conversation."

Symon's Dinners Cooking Out features Michael Symon showcasing some of his favorite outdoor meals and cooking techniques, while inviting viewers to cook along as he demonstrates how simple and fun it is to make amazing dishes at home in the backyard. From traditionally grilled foods to unconventional entrées, Michael's passion for cooking is ever on display as is his desire to help those at home serve up home-cooked dishes for themselves and their families.

Head to FoodNetwork.com/SymonDinners to get Michael's go-to recipes for easy meals, and check out photos of him grilling outside at home. Plus, visit Food Network's social platforms for Michael's exclusive how-tos you'll need for outdoor cooking this summer. Join the conversation anytime using #SymonDinners.

