Food Network Expands Seasonal Baking Franchise with SUMMER BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP

Summer Baking Championship is premiering with two back-to-back episodes on Monday May 15th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+.

Apr. 05, 2023  

There is more to look forward to this summer with Food Network's new competition series Summer Baking Championship, premiering with two back-to-back episodes on Monday May 15th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+.

On the newest addition of the fan-favorite Baking Championship franchise, ten talented bakers from around the country tackle unique summer-themed baking challenges featuring the flavors, ingredients, and celebrations of the season for a chance to take home a $25,000 grand prize.

Host Jesse Palmer puts the bakers' skills to THE TEST to prove they can create the most delectable desserts to impress judges Duff Goldman, Carla Hall, and Damaris Phillips. THE ONE baker with the best summertime creations will rise to the top, earning the grand prize and the title of Summer Baking Champion.

"We're excited to build on the momentum of the Spring competition by expanding the franchise to include the new Summer Baking Championship," said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food Network. "Viewers are in for a treat as all of summer's refreshing flavors and seasonal ingredients are packed into this competition, MAKING IT the perfect kick-off to summertime fun!"

The competition kicks off with a challenge to recall sweet summer memories by the water, as the bakers must create a dozen doughnuts that look like water floaties with an added 3D decorated element. THE ONE that melts the competition earns an advantage during the main heat, where the bakers are tasked with creating a cake with a gelatin water feature.

Throughout the season the bakers will have to elevate summer classics like ice cream sandwiches, s'mores, cobbler and cream pies. They will also face challenges highlighting the best summer has to offer from juicy fruit to outdoor activities. Since, summertime is known for big blockbuster movie releases, the bakers must make pink desserts in honor of the upcoming Warner Bros. movie Barbie.

Then it's fireworks and flags in the grand finale, as the three remaining bakers celebrate America's birthday in a challenge where they must create a two-tier cake that resembles a 4th of July parade float that moves. In the end, one baker will be crowned Summer Baking Champion and take home $25,000.

Summer Baking Championship contestants include: Alyssa Alcantara (San Diego, CA), John Boyle (Philadelphia, PA), Kyle Davis (Springfield, MO), Kristina Krause (Leesburg, VA), Yohann Le Bescond (Ocala, FL), Ally Radziewicz (Syracuse, NY), Lisa Lu (Healdsburg, CA), Anrika Martin (Kingston, NY), Zoe Peckich (Pittsburgh, PA), Carlos Pena (Las Vegas, NV).

Summer Baking Championship is produced by Triage Entertainment for Food Network.



