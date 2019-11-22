Focus Features to Release PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN on April 17

Focus Features will release PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN on Friday April 17, 2020 domestically in North America.

Universal Pictures International will release internationally, excluding Australia, New Zealand, Benelux, Israel, Greece, Middle East, CIS, and South Africa..

From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be: she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN is directed and written by Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) and stars Carey Mulligan, Laverne Cox, and Bo Burnham along with an ensemble cast that includes Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon, and Clancy Brown. Fennell produced along with Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment and Ben Browning and Ashley FOX for FilmNation Entertainment.





Related Articles View More TV Stories