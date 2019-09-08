First Look at THE GIANT, Coming-Of-Age Thriller That Premiered Yesterday

Ahead of today's world premiere at the Scotiabank Theatre, director David Raboy has released a first look clip and photo from his debut film, the coming-of-age thriller "The Giant." Rising Australian actress Odessa Young (A Million Little Pieces) headlines the cast as Charlotte, a teenager whose small-town life is changed forever when a series of murders begin on the same night that her missing boyfriend suddenly reappears. She is joined by Ben Schnetzer (Pride), Jack Kilmer (The Nice Guys) and Madelyn Cline (Boy Erased). UTA is handling domestic sales at the Toronto International Film Festival.

When her first love suddenly reappears in her small Georgia town the same night that a series of killings begin, teenage Charlotte is forced to reconcile her past and present, her traumas and nostalgia, as it becomes increasingly clear that her life is at risk in ways she never imagined.

Watch a clip from "The Giant" here:

Photo credit: Eric K Yue / The Giant





