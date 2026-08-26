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First Look: Netflix's 'WONKA'S THE GOLDEN TICKET' Puts 12 Winners in High-Stakes Contest

Only one competitor walks away with the grand prize in the new competition format.

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TODAY has shared an exclusive first look at the trailer for Netflix's new reality series 'Wonka's The Golden Ticket,' offering viewers an early glimpse at the competition format before the show's release. The clip, posted to TODAY's YouTube channel, previews a high-stakes contest built around the golden ticket concept familiar to fans of the Wonka story.

According to the source description, the series brings together 12 golden ticket winners who will face a series of challenges designed to test them throughout the competition. Only one of the twelve contestants will ultimately walk away with what the description calls life-changing prize money, setting up a structure where each round narrows the field toward a single winner.

The trailer marks the first public preview of the series, giving audiences a sense of the competition's scale and premise ahead of its full debut. TODAY's preview positions the show as a reality-competition take on the golden ticket mythology, with the elimination-style format driving the central tension among the 12 participants.

Details beyond the trailer, including how the challenges are structured and when the full series will be available to stream, were not specified in the preview. The first-look clip focuses squarely on introducing the premise: a dozen winners, a series of tests, and one final prize.

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