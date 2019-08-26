Final Nominees for CMA AWARDS to be Announced on GMA and Billboard

Final nominees for "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" will be revealed Wednesday, Aug. 28 , with select categories announced live on ABC's "Good Morning America" by Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde in the 8:00 AM hour (local time), followed by a performance of "If I Know Me" by Morgan Wallen.

Following the "Good Morning America" broadcast, Wallen and Midland will visit Billboard to reveal final nominees in the remaining CMA Awards categories in addition to the CMA Broadcast Awards finalists. Catch the livestream starting at 10:00 AM/ET on Billboard's Twitter and YouTube, as well as CMA's Twitter and YouTube.



Allen and McBryde will also appear on Wednesday's "Strahan & Sara" broadcast at 1:00 PM (12:00 PM/CT).



Carrie Underwood hosts "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony. Country Music's Biggest Night™ broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network.



"The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alex Rudzinski is the Director, and David Wild is the Head Writer.

Photo Credit: CMA





