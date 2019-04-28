Film Subscription Service Sinemia Closes Down

Sinemia, a film subscription service similar to MoviePass, has announced abruptly on its website that it is shutting down its services.

"We are all witnessing that the future of moviegoing is evolving through movie ticket subscriptions," the statement reads. "However, we didn't see a path to sustainability as an independent movie ticket subscription service in the face of competition from movie theaters as they build their own subscriptions."

"The competition in the US market and the core economics of what it costs to deliver Sinemia's end-to-end experience ultimately lead us to the decision of discontinuing our US operations."

Read the full statement here.

Sinemia offered options for discounted movie ticket subscriptions, and were direct competitors with other services like MoviePass, and offerings at specific chains such as AMC. Sinemia customers could see one movie a month for $4.99, two for $9.99, or three for $14.99.

It is not clear whether or not the subscription services will still be available in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Turkey.





Related Articles View More TV Stories