Felicity Jones Cast in OH. WHAT. FUN Holiday Comedy Film

Felicity Jones has been cast in her next project!

According to Deadline, the actress, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Jane Hawking in 2014's The Theory of Everything, will star in a holiday comedy from Michael Showalter for Prime Video.

The release date of the film has not been announced, but it is likely that it will hit the streamer during the 2024 or 2025 holiday season.

Showalter previously directed The Big Sick and has co-written the film with Chandler Baker, which is based on his short story. In addition to Jones, the film will star Michelle Pfeiffer, Chloë Grace Moretz and Dominic Sessa. The plot revolves around Pfeiffer's character Claire Clauster who is forgotten by her family following a Christmas outing that she organized. Sessa has quickly risen to prominence following his highly acclaimed performance in Alexander Payne's 2023 film The Holdovers.

In addition to The Theory of Everything, Jones is known for her role as Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.