Feid Performs 'A Xon De Que' Live on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Feid took the stage on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to perform his song 'A Xon De Que,' giving the late-night audience a live rendition of the track. The appearance placed the artist in front of the show's studio crowd for a straightforward musical set piece, with the performance serving as the centerpiece of the segment.

The song is available to stream now on Peacock, giving viewers a way to revisit the track outside of the broadcast performance.

The set fits into THE TONIGHT SHOW's ongoing pattern of hosting musical acts for live performances on weeknight episodes, with Feid's appearance marking his turn in that recurring format. The performance gave the artist a national television platform to present the song directly to Fallon's audience.

Episodes of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON air weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC.

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