Seeking to build a bridge of mutual understanding and friendship, a Canadian-Egyptian entrepreneur of Muslim faith decides to create conversation surrounding common preconceived notions of his religious beliefs. Tarek Mounib, accompanied by Youtube celebrity and activist Adam Saleh, travels across the United States to dispel Americans' fears of Islamic threat and makes them an intriguing offer: a free trip to Egypt.

Fathom Events and Kindness Films present "Free Trip to Egypt" in more than 450 U.S. cinemas for one night only on Wednesday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m. local time. The premiere event is the highlight of the #PledgeToListen Day of Unity. Immediately following the screenings, audiences will experience a 30-minute panel discussion led by celebrities and thought leaders who hope to launch a discussion about how to listen and, as a result, bring more kindness to the world.

For a complete list of theaters and to purchase tickets for "Free Trip to Egypt," visit https://www.fathomevents.com/events/free-trip-to-egypt or participating theater box offices. (Theaters and participants are subject to change).

"Fathom continually delivers the largest number of documentaries to movie theaters each year," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "We are pleased to partner with Kindness Films to bring this unique content to cinemas and assist this project in reaching a wide audience."

"We're thrilled to partner with Fathom Events to bring 'Free Trip to Egypt' to audiences nationwide," said Mounib, founder of Kindness Films. "This film is a true passion project for us, with an intent to spark as many conversations as possible about how we can engage with others by using kindness and respect. Joining forces with Fathom for this one-time screening event and discussion will help us achieve that goal."





