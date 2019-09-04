Fantasia Performs New Song 'Shine' for Tamron Hall's Upcoming Talk Show

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Fantasia and TV host Tamron Hall have dropped the original theme song that Fantasia recorded exclusively for Tamron's new Syndicated daytime talk show entitled "Shine" across their social platforms today.

The powerful new anthem will open the highly anticipated talk show "Tamron Hall" weekdays across the country beginning Monday, Sept. 9. Performed by Fantasia, "Shine" was written and composed by Eve Nelson, Raymond Cervenka and Caitlin Rosenquist.

"Fantasia in a word is everything - she has been an inspiration and a friend to me for many years," said Tamron Hall. "Her story, her life and her presence shake me to my core - from the first time I saw her on 'American Idol' to the time I saw her perform and move the crowd at The Apollo. I knew I wanted to partner with her in some way; I didn't know then that it would be for the theme song for my daytime talk show, but I knew we were destined to do something together. She embodies what it means to be a woman - she is loving and giving to others, and she shines."

Fantasia commented, "It was a pleasure and honor to record 'Shine' - the theme song for Tamron Hall's new daytime show. I've been a fan of hers for many years as she represents all women out there who are strong, smart, hardworking and resilient. Women who are taking care of business while operating at high levels as great mothers, daughters, aunts, nieces, etc. This song represents the positive energy that these types of women fight to bring into their own communities, and I know Tamron will bring the same approach to viewers nationwide with her new show."

"Tamron Hall" (www.tamronhallshow for stations/times) will broadcast from New York City and will feature a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. From the deeply moving to the purely fun, the nationally Syndicated show will be a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed and a new force in daytime, proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.

North Carolina native Fantasia broke on to the scene in 2004 as the season three winner of Fox's "American Idol." Later that year, she released her platinum-selling debut album "Free Yourself" and became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at No. 1 with her first single, "I Believe." Fantasia's 2006 eponymous second album featured the No. 1 R&B single, "When I See U," and reached gold status. In 2010, Fantasia released the critically acclaimed "Back To Me," which featured the hit single "Bittersweet" that earned her first-ever GRAMMY Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Song. In 2013, Fantasia released her fourth studio album, "Side Effects of You," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200. On July 29, 2016, Fantasia released her fifth studio album, "The Definition Of..." The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's R&B chart, No. 2 on the Overall Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart. The high chart entries mark Fantasia's third consecutive No. 1 R&B album debut, her fourth top 10 debut on the Billboard 200, and earned her another GRAMMY nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

In addition to being a mainstay in music, Fantasia adds author and actress to her growing list of accomplishments. In 2006, she released her New York Times bestselling memoir, "Life Is Not a Fairytale" and starred as herself in the Lifetime movie of the same name. In 2007, Fantasia landed the coveted role of Celie in Broadway's "The Color Purple," for which she won a Theater World Award. Fantasia returned to Broadway in 2013 as the first celebrity engagement in "After Midnight," a dance-focused musical that celebrated Harlem's iconic "Cotton Club" during the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s and 1930s. After receiving rave reviews, Fantasia joined the cast of "After Midnight" for a second run in May 2014.

Fantasia released her first holiday album, "Christmas After Midnight," on her own imprint Rock Soul Entertainment, in partnership with Concord Records.

"Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall. The show is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.

