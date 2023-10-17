Fantasia & More Join New NBCU Performance Based Docu-Series; CHASING THE DREAM Launches on LX Home & Peacock

Season one of the new docuseries, Chasing the Dream, created by Monica Kelley, a 25-year veteran of the entertainment industry, will air nationwide on NBCUniversal’s LX Home and Peacock on Wednesday, October 18th at 8:00 pm.

The show will also stream on the following platforms: Hulu, Apple TV, Roku, YouTube TV, XUMO, FuboTV, and Samsung TV Plus.

The first episode of Chasing the Dream features 19-time Grammy Award-winner Kirk Franklin and Grand Ole Opry member and Big Loud Records powerhouse Lauren Alaina.

Chasing the Dream, unlike other performance-based shows, follows a different format. It is not a competition and participants are not reliant on votes to move them forward. This series is centered on the proposition that mentoring and giving back is a valued commodity, and that providing a Hand Up to those creatives who have had significant challenges to overcome, can be empowering and life changing.

Chasing the Dream offers participants an opportunity to receive personal and professional development through one-on-one mentoring, from celebrity mentors. Participants are chosen based on video submissions, and are paired with an iconic mentor, to help them move closer to their dream.

The show has attracted a still growing list of celebrated names, eager to use their talents and connections, to mentor and support these “Dream Chasers” and their aspirational goals.

Chasing the Dream Cast

Gospel superstar Kirk Franklin

Recording artist, film and Broadway star Fantasia

Songwriter/rapper/producer Jermaine Dupri

Country pop recording artist Walker Hayes

Country Music singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina

Rapper/producer/entrepreneur Fat Joe

Rapper/DJ/Actor MC Lyte

iHeart Radio personality & winner of season 27 of Dancing with the Stars, Bobby Bones

As well as celebrated Ukrainian Dancing with the Stars, dancer choreographer, Maksim Chmerkovskiy

“What we hope to provide each participant, is an unimaginable, unforgettable, personal opportunity to advance their dreams and transform their lives,” says Monica Kelley, the show’s creator.

Since graduating from Syracuse University and attending New York University’s film program, she said she has gotten a “hand up” from a variety of individuals who mentored and supported her growth. Over several decades she has built an impressive resume that includes, producing HBO’s Inside the NFL and directing the documentary, Songs of My People for the network; producing and writing for several series at the BET network, including the top-rated series, 106th and Park Prime. Additionally, Kelley directed multiple music videos for WEA artists, and produced television commercials for several major corporations. Kelley also sold original shows to both ABC and NBC, prior to creating Chasing the Dream, and landed a production deal with Sony Television.

“Living a life in service to others and to community is nothing new for me. Taking that principle to another level – well that is my dream come true,” says Kelley. “We have so much negativity that comes at us daily, I want to create something that is life affirming and shows off our better selves.”

Chasing the Dream has attracted one of the country’s top multinational brands as a sponsor thanks to Ms. Kelley who brought on board – JPMorgan Chase, a leading financial services firm that serves 78 million consumers and more than 5 million small businesses in the United States.

As part of their sponsorship, Chase will participate in two segments, providing show mentees with tailored financial advice and insights to help them market, grow and sustain their business. Chase will also help them understand how they can build and maintain a healthy credit score using tools like Chase Credit Journey—a free credit monitoring digital tool—to help maintain good financial health and achieve their financial goals.

Submissions for Chasing the Dream are still open. Send us a short (3) three-minute video, telling us “your story,” and what you have had or are having to overcome, and why we should choose you to be a "Dream Chaser." At the end of your video, please add a (1) one to (2) two-minute performance of an original piece to show us your skills. Email submissions to Audition@DreamChasers.tv by 11:59 pm on October 12, 2023.

The first season of Chasing the Dream will begin airing nationwide on NBCU’s Peacock and LX Home, on Wednesday October 18th at 8:00 pm, and will stream on the following: Hulu, Apple TV, Roku, YouTube TV, XUMO, FuboTV, and Samsung TV Plus. For more information on the show and participants, visit www.chasingthedream.nyc.