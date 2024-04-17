Fandango at Home and Rotten Tomatoes Celebrate MGM with 100 Film Collection

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary film studio MGM is celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, commemorating a century of iconic films.

Fandango at Home, Fandango’s video-on-demand streaming service, and Rotten Tomatoes, the world's most trusted resource for entertainment discovery and recommendations, are coming together to celebrate the studio by offering sales, curated film collections and movie lists.

Fandango at Home’s 100 Film Collection has something for everyone. The exclusive film collection pays tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood with classics including 12 Angry Men (1957), Some Like It Hot, Raging Bull, The Big Country, and more. Head to Fandango at Home to purchase 100 of MGM’s acclaimed films for $100.

Additionally, Rotten Tomatoes honors MGM’s milestone with the “MGM: 100 Years, 100 Essential Movies” list, exploring the most memorable and culture-moving film titles from the studio over the last 100 years in commemoration of its landmark centennial. The list includes a range of titles, from studio classics to heartwarming stories that all fans are sure to enjoy and reminisce about fondly. In the mood for an iconic spy thriller? Then check out Skyfall, Casino Royale, and The Spy Who Loved Me. Ready to travel back in time? Take a look at a few 80’s essentials such as Road House, Rain Man, Platoon, and The Terminator. In the mood for romance? Be sure to watch Licorice Pizza, Legally Blonde, and West Side Story. Catch these films and more on sale from 4/16 - 4/30 on Fandango at Home!

ABOUT FANDANGO AT HOME

Fandango at Home (previously Vudu), is a leading video-on-demand streaming service, offering more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows, and the industry’s best selection of 4K UHD titles with the flexibility to pay as you go - no subscription required. Serving millions of entertainment fans daily, Fandango at Home offers fans the ability to create custom lists from their movies & TV libraries, purchase exclusive Mix & Match bundles at a discount, access digital copies of their physical films, and much more. Delivering a premium experience with the latest digital video technology, Fandango at Home users can watch the latest movies & TV shows anytime, anywhere, and on their favorite smart TV, over-the-top (OTT) streaming player, mobile device, game console, and more.

ABOUT ROTTEN TOMATOES

Rotten Tomatoes and the Tomatometer score are the world’s most trusted resources for entertainment discovery and recommendations. As the leading online aggregator of movie, TV and streaming reviews from thousands of critics, Rotten Tomatoes provides fans one-stop access to what’s Fresh – and what’s Rotten – in theaters and at home. The widely used Audience Score, denoted by a popcorn bucket, features verified ratings and reviews from confirmed ticket purchasers. Rotten Tomatoes produces over a dozen original series and more than 400 hours of premium short and long-form programming for its 24/7 FAST channel on Roku, Samsung TV, Peacock and Xumo, and the Rotten Tomatoes YouTube Network features the largest video collection of movie and TV moments and trailers. Rotten Tomatoes also meets fans where they discover and engage with entertainment, including books, podcasts, and unique experiences on social platforms such as TikTok.