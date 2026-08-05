Fallon Puts Fan-Submitted Lookalikes to a Vote in Latest TONIGHT SHOW Segment

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Jimmy Fallon devoted a segment of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to reviewing lookalikes submitted by fans and found across the internet, walking through a batch of side-by-side comparisons for the studio audience. The bit included a submission comparing a fan to a background extra from Parks and Recreation, as well as a look-alike match for the character Bobbi in Dressed to Kill.

The format followed the show's recurring lookalikes segment, in which Fallon presents pairs of photos and asks the studio audience to vote on which submission is the most convincing match. Rather than a scripted interview or celebrity sit-down, the piece relies on crowd-sourced images and live audience reaction to drive the comedy.

The segment fits within the broader mix of recurring bits, games, and sketches that make up THE TONIGHT SHOW's nightly lineup, alongside celebrity interviews and musical performances. Episodes of the show air weeknights and are also available to stream on Peacock.

The Parks and Recreation extra and Bobbi from Dressed to Kill comparisons gave the audience two distinct categories to weigh, one drawn from a television sitcom and the other from a feature film, broadening the range of submissions Fallon presented during the segment.

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