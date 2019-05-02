FX Networks Sets Premiere Dates for BASKETS, LEGION, and SNOWFALL

May. 2, 2019  

FX Networks Sets Premiere Dates for BASKETS, LEGION, and SNOWFALL

FX Networks has set the premiere dates for its critically-acclaimed series Baskets, Legion and Snowfall, it was announced today by Chuck Saftler, President, Program Strategy and COO, FX Networks. The three series will premiere as follows:

BASKETS - The fourth season of the acclaimed comedy series starring Zach Galifianakis premieres Thursday, June 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

LEGION - The third and final season of the mind-bending drama from Noah Hawley returns Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX

SNOWFALL - The third season of the riveting drama series co-created by John Singleton will premiere Wednesday, July 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

The three series round-out FX Networks' summer slate, which includes the previously announced:

ARCHER: 1999 - The 10th season of FXX's Emmy® Award-winning animated comedy premieres on Wednesday, May 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

THE WEEKLY - FX's new half-hour narrative documentary series with The New York Times premieres Sunday, June 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

POSE - The second season of the Peabody Award-winning and groundbreaking FX drama premieres Tuesday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

Include
Photos: Tony Nominees from THE PROM, HADESTOWN, OKLAHOMA! & More Strike a Pose!

Photos: Tony Nominees from THE PROM, HADESTOWN, OKLAHOMA! & More Strike a Pose!

Roundabout Will Premiere Dave Harris' EXCEPTION TO THE RULE

Roundabout Will Premiere Dave Harris' EXCEPTION TO THE RULE

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION... & More Will Play CTG's 2019/2020 Season

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION... & More Will Play CTG's 2019/2020 Season

PAVAROTTI Premiere Screening Comes to Theaters This June

PAVAROTTI Premiere Screening Comes to Theaters This June