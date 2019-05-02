FX Networks Sets Premiere Dates for BASKETS, LEGION, and SNOWFALL

FX Networks has set the premiere dates for its critically-acclaimed series Baskets, Legion and Snowfall, it was announced today by Chuck Saftler, President, Program Strategy and COO, FX Networks. The three series will premiere as follows:

BASKETS - The fourth season of the acclaimed comedy series starring Zach Galifianakis premieres Thursday, June 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

LEGION - The third and final season of the mind-bending drama from Noah Hawley returns Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX

SNOWFALL - The third season of the riveting drama series co-created by John Singleton will premiere Wednesday, July 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

The three series round-out FX Networks' summer slate, which includes the previously announced:

ARCHER: 1999 - The 10th season of FXX's Emmy® Award-winning animated comedy premieres on Wednesday, May 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

THE WEEKLY - FX's new half-hour narrative documentary series with The New York Times premieres Sunday, June 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

POSE - The second season of the Peabody Award-winning and groundbreaking FX drama premieres Tuesday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.





