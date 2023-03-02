Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FOX Entertainment & Get Lit Celebrate Women's History Month

FOX Entertainment & Get Lit Celebrate Women's History Month

FOX and Get Lit have entered a year-long multicultural collaboration creating impactful videos.

Mar. 02, 2023  

FOX and Get Lit have entered a year-long multicultural collaboration creating impactful videos.

This March, as a part of #TVFORALL, FOX will debut an original poem, "A Chorus of Women," in celebration of Women's History Month. "A Chorus of Women," which was written by Olivia Le, narrated by Gina Torres and Olivia Le, and will be shared across local FOX stations and FOX digital all month long.

Get Lit (GetLit.org) is a Los Angeles-based education nonprofit founded in 2006 by author and educator Diane Luby Lane, to increase literacy, empower youth and energize communities through poetry and visual media. Providing the creative outlet, community and work experience that transforms students into activists, scholars and stars.

Launched in early 2020, FOX's #TVForAll campaign provides a space to highlight, champion and celebrate diverse voices across FOX Entertainment.

Watch the original poem here:

About Olivia Le

Olivia (Via) Le (she/her) is a sophomore in high school at OCSA where she studies in the Creative Writing Conservatory. She has been writing poetry for four years, but has spent her whole life pursuing words through reading various forms of literature. Olivia's works reflect her experiences, observations, truths and emotions.

She received a poetry division award from OC Fair's Imaginology competition in 2021, as well as a monthly competition for her school's literary magazine in 2022. Her script was recently selected for a Subaru commercial, completely produced and performed by OCSA students. She also will dance and perform her poems for a production with her school that will be submitted to film festivals.

In addition to poetry, Olivia loves to dance and has performed in several music videos, shows, and competed with her school's team at Hip Hop International. Born and raised in Orange County, California, she has been a follower of Christ her whole life and is the daughter of Vietnamese escapees.

Her favorite things include reading, dancing, crochet, taking care of plants, traveling and eating. She is very committed and dedicated to subjects that she is passionate about, such as sustaining the environment and her love for poetry.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
BARMAGEDDON Renewed For Season Season on USA Network Photo
BARMAGEDDON Renewed For Season Season on USA Network
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's “Barmageddon” season one featured celebrity competitors Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Lil Rel Howry, Malin Ackerman, and more going head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, and Sharts (“Shelton Darts”).
VIDEO: FOX Shares WHO THE BLEEP IS THAT? First Look Photo
VIDEO: FOX Shares WHO THE BLEEP IS THAT? First Look
Who The Bleep Is That? is a half-hour game show hosted by comedian Jeff Dye, where contestants will have their celebrity knowledge put to the ultimate test as they uncover images focusing on TV, music, sports, politics, historical figures and social influencers. Watch the new video trailer now!
Robert De Niro to Star In & Executive Produce First Ever TV Series For Netflix Photo
Robert De Niro to Star In & Executive Produce First Ever TV Series For Netflix
Robert De Niro stars and executive produces in his first TV series, Zero Day, a conspiracy thriller from Creator / Executive Producer Eric Newman under his Grand Electric Productions deal with Netflix, and Creator / Executive Producer Noah Oppenheim. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Dead Lakes Share New Single 'tongue planet'Dead Lakes Share New Single 'tongue planet'
March 1, 2023

Dead Lakes have shared their newest single “tongue planet” today via SharpTone Records, premiering exclusively on Variance Magazine. The track grapples with rolling with the punches and relinquishing control in situations when necessary, understanding that things don’t always go as planned.
The Soul Motivators Share 'Power!' From Upcoming Full Length 'Do It Together'The Soul Motivators Share 'Power!' From Upcoming Full Length 'Do It Together'
March 1, 2023

'Power' pushes the TSM sound to new celestial limits - Interstellar synths and drum n’ bass inspired breakbeats are mediated by Teruko’s ethereal vocals with the fire and passion of Bettye Lavette and tight rhythm of The JB’s. Other highlights include, ‘It is what it is’ - a smooth soul groover that would easily blend into any Hitsville playlist!
Chicago Supergroup Trio Black Duck Sign to Thrill JockeyChicago Supergroup Trio Black Duck Sign to Thrill Jockey
March 1, 2023

McCombs is known for his work in Tortoise and Brokeback, as well as for his project Brokeback and as a touring musician for the likes of The Sea and Cake and Chris Forsyth, amongst many others. MacKay and Rumback previously played together in Darts & Arrows and have each released collaborative albums with Ryley Walker.
BARMAGEDDON Renewed For Season Season on USA NetworkBARMAGEDDON Renewed For Season Season on USA Network
March 1, 2023

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's “Barmageddon” season one featured celebrity competitors Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Lil Rel Howry, Malin Ackerman, and more going head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, and Sharts (“Shelton Darts”).
Broadway Streaming Guide: March 2023 - How to Watch UP HERE & More New ReleasesBroadway Streaming Guide: March 2023 - How to Watch UP HERE & More New Releases
March 1, 2023

This March, Broadway fans will be keeping themselves busy with several new albums, movies, and television shows to binge. From the new musical series Up Here to Some Like It Hot and Almost Famous cast recordings, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!
share