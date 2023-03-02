FOX Entertainment & Get Lit Celebrate Women's History Month

FOX and Get Lit have entered a year-long multicultural collaboration creating impactful videos.

This March, as a part of #TVFORALL, FOX will debut an original poem, "A Chorus of Women," in celebration of Women's History Month. "A Chorus of Women," which was written by Olivia Le, narrated by Gina Torres and Olivia Le, and will be shared across local FOX stations and FOX digital all month long.

Get Lit (GetLit.org) is a Los Angeles-based education nonprofit founded in 2006 by author and educator Diane Luby Lane, to increase literacy, empower youth and energize communities through poetry and visual media. Providing the creative outlet, community and work experience that transforms students into activists, scholars and stars.

Launched in early 2020, FOX's #TVForAll campaign provides a space to highlight, champion and celebrate diverse voices across FOX Entertainment.

Watch the original poem here:

About Olivia Le

Olivia (Via) Le (she/her) is a sophomore in high school at OCSA where she studies in the Creative Writing Conservatory. She has been writing poetry for four years, but has spent her whole life pursuing words through reading various forms of literature. Olivia's works reflect her experiences, observations, truths and emotions.

She received a poetry division award from OC Fair's Imaginology competition in 2021, as well as a monthly competition for her school's literary magazine in 2022. Her script was recently selected for a Subaru commercial, completely produced and performed by OCSA students. She also will dance and perform her poems for a production with her school that will be submitted to film festivals.

In addition to poetry, Olivia loves to dance and has performed in several music videos, shows, and competed with her school's team at Hip Hop International. Born and raised in Orange County, California, she has been a follower of Christ her whole life and is the daughter of Vietnamese escapees.

Her favorite things include reading, dancing, crochet, taking care of plants, traveling and eating. She is very committed and dedicated to subjects that she is passionate about, such as sustaining the environment and her love for poetry.