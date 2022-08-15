FOX Announces TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO RICHARD SIMMONS?

How does one of entertainment's most visible celebrities....just disappear? The all-new special "TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons?" premieres on Monday, August 22, at 8/7C on FOX!

What really happened to beloved fitness icon Richard Simmons, who has not been seen for more than eight years?

There are many theories -- his housekeeper is holding him hostage, his beloved dog died and left him devastated, his medical issues made it too difficult to continue working, he was burnt out listening to other people's problems, or maybe he was transitioning to become a woman.

Some of these are absolutely false...others hold some weight. TMZ combed through the facts and spoke to the people closest with him, including comedian Bruce Vilanch, Suzanne Somers, DR. PHIL and Simmons' longtime costume designer, Leslie Wilshire. In the end, we have uncovered the answer - why a beloved icon just disappeared into thin air.

TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO RICHARD SIMMONS is executive-produced by Harvey Levin, Charles Latibeaudiere and Ryan Regan and co-executive-produced by Jess Fusco. The special will stream for free on Tubi starting August 30.

Watch the new teaser here: