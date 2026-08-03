FOREIGNER to Launch Golden Anniversary VIP Ticket Experience

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FOREIGNER has introduced a new Golden Anniversary VIP Ticket package in celebration of the band's 50th anniversary, offering fans an expanded behind-the-scenes experience on select tour dates. The package's centerpiece allows ticket holders to sit onstage during three songs, alongside additional perks such as a meet and greet, commemorative photo, and a collection of 50th anniversary memorabilia.

The centerpiece of the experience allows guests to sit onstage during three songs, enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime perspective from alongside the band as they perform some of rock's most iconic hits.

The Golden Anniversary VIP Ticket also includes:

A personal meet and greet with the band and a commemorative VIP photo.

An exclusive collection of 50th Anniversary memorabilia, including: A limited-edition 7-inch vinyl featuring previously unreleased recordings An autographed FOREIGNER lyrics sheet A commemorative sample bottle of the band's own Backstage Bourbon

Early venue entry and VIP concierge service

Premium seating for the remainder of the concert

An exclusive Golden Ticket keychain that unlocks future fan opportunities and special experiences before they become available to the general public

Availability for the Golden Anniversary VIP Ticket, starting at $999, is extremely limited and offered on select tour dates while supplies last. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/foreigner-121404972315

With more Top 10 hits than Journey and as many as Fleetwood Mac, FOREIGNER ranks prominently across categories in Billboard's 'Greatest of All Time' list. At times, the band's weekly catalogue sales have surpassed those of Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, the Rolling Stones, the Who, Def Leppard, VanHalen, and Aerosmith (Source: Nielsen SoundScan). With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is widely recognized as one of the most popular rock acts in the world, boasting a powerful catalogue that continues to drive sold-out tours and total sales exceeding 80 million records. The band is responsible for some of rock's most enduring anthems, including 'Juke Box Hero,' 'Cold As Ice,' 'Hot Blooded,' 'Waiting For A Girl Like You,' 'Feels Like The First Time,' 'Urgent,' 'Head Games,' 'Say You Will,' 'Dirty White Boy,' and 'Long, Long Way From Home.' Their worldwide #1 hit, 'I Want To Know What Love Is,' is also part of Spotify's exclusive Billions Club. 50 years into their career, FOREIGNER remains a major presence on the charts, with strong airplay and continued Billboard album success. Their catalogue sales recently ranked them among the Top 40 Best-Selling Music Artists of All Time, according to Business Insider.

The Golden Anniversary VIP Ticket, priced starting at $999, is available in limited quantities on select tour dates. FOREIGNER's lineup currently includes Luis Carlos Maldonado, Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier, and John Roth.

Photo Credit: Krishta Abruzzini



Photo Credit: Krishta Abruzzini

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