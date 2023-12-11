FOOTLOOSE Debuts On 4K Ultra HD In Celebration Of The Film's 40th Anniversary

FOOTLOOSE arrives for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD™ February 13, 2024.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the beloved classic FOOTLOOSE arrives for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD™ February 13, 2024 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Originally released on February 17, 1984, FOOTLOOSE thrilled audiences with its spirited dancing, electrifying soundtrack, and inspiring story.  Kevin Bacon gives a star-making performance as a city boy whose rebellious love for music and dancing shakes up a small town. 

Directed by Herbert Ross and written by composer and writer Dean Pitchford, FOOTLOOSE was a massive success, earning $80 million at the domestic box office.  

The film features an exceptional supporting cast, including Lori Singer, Dianne Wiest, John Lithgow, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Chris Penn, along with a sensational soundtrack featuring Kenny Loggins, Shalamar, Deniece Williams, Bonnie Tyler, Quiet Riot, John Mellencamp, Foreigner, and more.  Both “Footloose” and “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” were nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Music, Original Song.

Newly remastered, FOOTLOOSE will be available in a two-disc 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray™ set or a collectible SteelBook™ with artwork designed to look like an 80s Walkman.

Both sets include access to a digital copy of the film and the Blu-ray includes the legacy bonus content.

Footloose Bonus Content

Commentary by Craig Zadan and Dean Pitchford
Commentary by Kevin Bacon     
Let's Dance! Kevin Bacon on Footloose
From Bomont to the Big Apple: An Interview with Sarah Jessica Parker
Remembering Willard
Kevin Bacon's Screen Test
Kevin Bacon Costume Montage
Footloose: A Modern Musical - Part 1
Footloose: A Modern Musical - Part 2
Footloose: Songs That Tell A Story
Theatrical Trailer

Synopsis

City-boy Ren McCormick (Kevin Bacon) is new to an uptight small town where dancing has been banned. Ren quickly makes a new best friend in Willard (Chris Penn) and falls fast for the minister's daughter (Lori Singer), but his love for music and dancing gets him into hot water equally as fast.  



