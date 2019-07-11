FLINSTONES Series in the Works from Warner Bros. Animation, Elizabeth Banks

A new Flinstones animated series is in the works from Warner Bros. Animation and Elizabeth Banks' Brownstone Productions, according to Variety.

The series is described as a primetime animated adult comedy series based on an original idea featuring characters from "The Flintstones." The series will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

"The Flintstones" ran for six seasons and over 150 episodes on ABC between 1960 and 1966. The series followed the misadventures of the titular modern Stone Age family, comprised of Fred, Wilma, Pebbles, and family pet Dino. The show also heavily featured the Flintstones' neighbors, the Rubbles - Fred's best friend Barney, Wilma's best friend Betty, and their son, Bamm-Bamm.

Since the original series aired, there have been many new versions, including "The New Fred and Barney Show" and "The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show" and the two live-action films starring John Goodman.

Banks and her production company Brownstone recently re-signed their overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

Read the original article on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories