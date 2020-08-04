FIXER UPPER to Return on Magnolia Network in 2021

Joanna and Chip Gaines will revive the series on the new network!

Fixer Upper is set to return for a new season on the Magnolia Network, according to Variety. The new network, owned by FIXER UPPER stars Joanna and Chip Gaines, will replace the existing DIY Network early next year. Magnolia Network is a joint venture between the Gaines and Discovery, Inc.

Magnolia Network president Allison Page tells Variety that the decision came a few weeks ago when Joanna and Chip Gaines realized how much they missed the series.

"The day we wrapped our final episode of 'Fixer Upper,' we really believed it was a chapter closed," said the Gaines in a release. "We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren't done dreaming about ways to make old things new again. These past few years, we've continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we're passionate about, but I DON'T think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We've missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we're excited to do that again very soon!"

Page also shared that Discovery has a "comprehensive plan" and a "pretty rigorous process" for creating a safe work environment amidst the current pandemic.

