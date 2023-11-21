FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Sets 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital Release

The film will be available with never-before-seen bonus content on Digital November 28, 2023.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 1 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic' Photo 4 Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic'

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Sets 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital Release

Shattering all-time records at the box-office, Blumhouse’s FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S, the haunting new horror film based on the video game series created by Scott Cawthon, will be available with never-before-seen bonus content on Digital November 28, 2023, and 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on December 12, 2023, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S killed its theatrical debut breaking various box office records for the genre and Blumhouse.

The all-new bonus content gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the iconic animatronics and recreating the immersive world of the game. After accepting a security guard job from Steve (Matthew Lillard; Scream, Scooby Doo), Mike (Josh Hutcherson; The Hunger Games Franchise), discovers an abandoned restaurant may actually be haunted by murderous animatronics.

The producers of M3GAN and The Black Phone bring the terrifying horror game phenomenon to life as a blood-chilling film. Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of his little sister, Mike (Josh Hutcherson; The Hunger Games Franchise) agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems.

Mike’s nights at Freddy’s will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

From producers Jason Blum (The Invisible Man, Get Out, Split) and game creator Scott Cawthon, FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S is written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi (The Wind) and Seth Cuddeback (Kelp, Mateo) with Emma Tammi directing. Along with Josh Hutcherson, the film stars Matthew Lillard (Scream, Scooby Doo), Elizabeth Lail (“You”, “Once Upon a Time”), Kat Conner Sterling (A Week Away, “The Gifted”), Piper Rubio (“Unstable”) and Mary Stuart Masterson (Fried Green Tomatoes, Benny & Joon).

BONUS FEATURES on 4K UHD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL:

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S: From Game to Big Screen - Feel the frights of Freddy Fazbear's come alive as the film recreates the game's world with immersive environments and WILD surprises that'll haunt longtime fans and newcomers alike.
Killer Animatronics - Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy transform from cute and cuddly into creepy and killer through a combination of costumed performers and cutting-edge puppetry.
FIVE NIGHTS in Three Dimensions - FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S takes a two-dimensional game and turns it into a three-dimensional nightmare.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
HUNGER GAMES Collection Released as SteelBook Collection Photo
HUNGER GAMES Collection Released as SteelBook Collection

Starring Oscar® winner Jennifer Lawrence (2012, Actress in a Leading Role, Silver Linings Playbook), all four films will be available on this collectible format: The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2.

2
Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio to Reunite For New KARATE KID Movie Photo
Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio to Reunite For New KARATE KID Movie

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are reuniting for a new 'The Karate Kid' movie. While plot details are under wraps, Macchio will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso and Chan will return as Mr. Han. Watch the announcement video now!

3
Ariana Madix Reveals Her Taylor Swift DANCING WITH THE STARS Routine Photo
Ariana Madix Reveals Her Taylor Swift DANCING WITH THE STARS Routine

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has revealed what she will be dancing to on tonight's Taylor Swift Celebration on Dancing With the Stars. Tonight, the six remaining couples are ready to make the whole place shimmer with a night full of red-hot performances to Taylor Swift's music.

4
The Legacy Of Alanis Obomsawin Celebrated With New DVD Box Set Photo
The Legacy Of Alanis Obomsawin Celebrated With New DVD Box Set

The remarkable legacy of trailblazing NFB filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin celebrated in a new 12-disc DVD box set. Curated by Alanis herself, Alanis Obomsawin: A Legacy features 28 new and classic works, including four world premieres.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

XXL & Latto Join Forces For An All-Female CypherXXL & Latto Join Forces For An All-Female Cypher
Damon Wayans Jr. & Jenny Mai Host RAID THE CAGE Series on CBSDamon Wayans Jr. & Jenny Mai Host RAID THE CAGE Series on CBS
Video: Watch Carter Faith's 'Man' Music VideoVideo: Watch Carter Faith's 'Man' Music Video
ABC's WILD CRIME Docu-Series Returning For Season Two on HuluABC's WILD CRIME Docu-Series Returning For Season Two on Hulu

Videos

Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION Video
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SIX