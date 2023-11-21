FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Sets 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital Release

Shattering all-time records at the box-office, Blumhouse’s FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S, the haunting new horror film based on the video game series created by Scott Cawthon, will be available with never-before-seen bonus content on Digital November 28, 2023, and 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on December 12, 2023, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S killed its theatrical debut breaking various box office records for the genre and Blumhouse.

The all-new bonus content gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the iconic animatronics and recreating the immersive world of the game. After accepting a security guard job from Steve (Matthew Lillard; Scream, Scooby Doo), Mike (Josh Hutcherson; The Hunger Games Franchise), discovers an abandoned restaurant may actually be haunted by murderous animatronics.

The producers of M3GAN and The Black Phone bring the terrifying horror game phenomenon to life as a blood-chilling film. Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of his little sister, Mike (Josh Hutcherson; The Hunger Games Franchise) agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems.

Mike’s nights at Freddy’s will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

From producers Jason Blum (The Invisible Man, Get Out, Split) and game creator Scott Cawthon, FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S is written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi (The Wind) and Seth Cuddeback (Kelp, Mateo) with Emma Tammi directing. Along with Josh Hutcherson, the film stars Matthew Lillard (Scream, Scooby Doo), Elizabeth Lail (“You”, “Once Upon a Time”), Kat Conner Sterling (A Week Away, “The Gifted”), Piper Rubio (“Unstable”) and Mary Stuart Masterson (Fried Green Tomatoes, Benny & Joon).

BONUS FEATURES on 4K UHD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL:

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S: From Game to Big Screen - Feel the frights of Freddy Fazbear's come alive as the film recreates the game's world with immersive environments and WILD surprises that'll haunt longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Killer Animatronics - Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy transform from cute and cuddly into creepy and killer through a combination of costumed performers and cutting-edge puppetry.

FIVE NIGHTS in Three Dimensions - FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S takes a two-dimensional game and turns it into a three-dimensional nightmare.