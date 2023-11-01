FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Becomes Peacock's Most Watched Title

The film opened day-and-date on Oct. 27 and has been the most-watched entertainment title across all genres since its debut.
POPULAR
Blumhouse and Universal Pictures’ Five Nights at Freddy’s has become Peacock’s most-watched film or series ever in its first five days on the streaming platform, surpassing previous record-holders Halloween Ends, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Bel-Air and The Best Man: The Final Chapters.
The film opened day-and-date on Oct. 27 and has been the most-watched entertainment title across all genres since its debut, and is now the biggest opening ever for a film on Peacock through five days.
Five Nights at Freddy’s smashed box office records, opening at $132.7 million globally to become the biggest horror film opening of 2023, as well as the biggest Blumhouse global opening of all time. In the U.S., the film earned $80 million and is Blumhouse’s 19th film to open No. 1 at the domestic box office, becoming the second biggest opening weekend of all time for a film based on a video game behind only Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie and is the biggest opening weekend for a horror film directed by a woman.
The film follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson), a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby (Piper Rubio), and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before.
Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer (Elizabeth Lail), Mike’s nights at Freddy’s will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL