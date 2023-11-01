FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Becomes Peacock's Most Watched Title

The film opened day-and-date on Oct. 27 and has been the most-watched entertainment title across all genres since its debut.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Becomes Peacock's Most Watched Title

Blumhouse and Universal Pictures’ Five Nights at Freddy’s has become Peacock’s most-watched film or series ever in its first five days on the streaming platform, surpassing previous record-holders Halloween Ends, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Bel-Air and The Best Man: The Final Chapters. 

The film opened day-and-date on Oct. 27 and has been the most-watched entertainment title across all genres since its debut, and is now the biggest opening ever for a film on Peacock through five days. 

Five Nights at Freddy’s smashed box office records, opening at $132.7 million globally to become the biggest horror film opening of 2023, as well as the biggest Blumhouse global opening of all time. In the U.S., the film earned $80 million and is Blumhouse’s 19th film to open No. 1 at the domestic box office, becoming the second biggest opening weekend of all time for a film based on a video game behind only Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie and is the biggest opening weekend for a horror film directed by a woman. 

The film follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson), a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby (Piper Rubio), and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before.

Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer (Elizabeth Lail), Mike’s nights at Freddy’s will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare. 



