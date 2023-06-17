FIVE AND A HALF to Have West Coast Premiere at Dances With Films 2023 in Los Angeles

Based on a true story, a sheltered little girl spends an unnerving afternoon with her estranged father and is left with only her imagination to stop time and escape impending disaster.

"Five and a Half," an unsettling drama about a little girl on an afternoon drive with her ex-con father, will make its West Coast premiere at this year's Dances With Films (DWF) Festival, June 22-July 2, 2023 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

Based on a true story, writer-director Heidi Nyburg and producer Kristin Higgins evoke a heightened sense of peril for little Abbie (Lauren Jude Rosa) as her mother Jess (Katherine Cozumel) reluctantly gives her just-paroled husband Chuck (James Hal Hardy) permission to take Abbie for an afternoon. As the two set off in a red convertible, there is an uneasiness that surfaces and increases as we see that Chuck is not a responsible parent. Little Abbie must utilize her own imagination and grit to survive this ill-fated outing.

Also featured in the short are Valerie Gould, Ratoya Banks and Chanden Jackson.

"Five and a Half" has been an official selection at a variety of film festivals, including the Easthampton Film Festival, the Toronto International Women's Film Festival and was a finalist at the Canada Shorts Festival last year.

Writer-director Nyburg is a 2022 HUMANITAS finalist, and one of Women in Films Top 10, whose writing focuses on female-driven dramatic comedies that explore themes of motherhood, having/not having it all, and sometimes murder. Heidi has won several respected contests, been featured on THE BLACKLIST for pilots and has two scripts in Coverfly's Top 1%. She studied film, television, and screenwriting at San Jose State University and UCLA.

Producer Higgins is a graduate of Northwestern University and the Kellogg Graduate School of Management. Kristin made films in parallel with a software marketing career until switching to full-time film production in 2018, launching her production company River Place Productions. She has produced three short films: "Aye Boy," which has

won five awards in festivals, "The Boy's Gone," with three wins, and now "Five and a Half". She has also produced two feature films, ClearMind and an untitled documentary which is in post-production.

"Five and a Half" will screen as part of the Fusion Shorts Block 3 on Wednesday, June 28 at 5:00 pm at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. All tickets are $19 prior to June 22; thereafter all tickets are $22. Tickets may be purchased by clicking on the TICKET button on the website at Click Here.

ABOUT DANCES WITH FILMS

Since 1998 DANCES WITH FILMS has grown from presenting a handful of films to more than 200 each year...from narrative features and shorts to include the top documentaries, music videos, tv and web programs on the circuit today. In 2007, DWF brought new commitment to the indie world with the advent of the 2 Minute, 2 Step Short Film Challenge where we actually shoot 10 films during the festival and present them to enthusiastic audiences. In 2012 the festival moved to its current location - the famed TCL Chinese Theatres in the heart of Hollywood. From there it has expanded to 11 days with ever-increasing sold-out screenings.