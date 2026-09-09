FIREFLIES to Open Site Unseen Theatre Company's 2026-2027 Season

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Site Unseen Theatre Company will kick off its 2026-2027 season in Prospect Park with its site-specific production of Fireflies, a play by Philana Imade Omorotionmwan. Performances will take place on September 18th, 19th and 20th.

Consisting of twelve vignettes, Fireflies uses narration, movement, and music to tell a story about longing and the search for intimacy through the lives of insects. This production, nestled in a serene corner of Brooklyn's Prospect Park, is directed by Danika Jackson, and features Candice Ayer, Sadie Bennett, Brielle Blood, Sanaa Chambers, Jaylen Taylor and Anye Young.

Lighting is by Stevie Bleich, movement direction by Tucker Tab DeGregory, artwork by Harris Singer, and stage management is by Carla Burbano.

About Site Unseen Theatre Company

Site Unseen Theatre Company is a New York and Philadelphia-based theatre company staging site-specific, immersive and experimental productions. Following last year's production of Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves, staged in an indoor soccer field, artistic director Michael Ronca says that the company is thrilled to be kicking off their first fully programmed season with this production. In addition to Fireflies, Site Unseen's upcoming season includes Annie Baker's Circle Mirror Transformation, set in a rec center, and Clare Barron's Dance Nation, which will be performed in a dance studio.

RSVP for tickets here.

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