FINAL 48 Film Set for March Start

Looking to start a new breed of independent films, Writer/ Producers Lisa Sanow (Also Director) and Willi Sanow will helm the motion picture Final 48 filming in the Fayetteville, Georgia area in late March. They aim to buck the big budget Hollywood superhero movie craze with their ultra low budget story-driven drama in what they affectionately call Puppyma 2020. Basing their film style on the Danish film movement Dogma 95, the Sanow sisters of SeaHawk Productions will create Final 48 with only nine characters, filming on six cameras, in four days at one location.

While the story is scripted, the dialogue will be completely improvised with only a single pre-scripted line dialogue.

The unique nature of the project has attracted top talent including Alexandra Paul of Baywatch fame and the star of th fan favorite Christine, actor and stand-up comedian Jason Stuart, "Dr. Powell" from the Judd Apatow Netflix series Love and the iconic indie hit Tangerine as "Joey The Doorman" and Jayson Warner Smith acclaimed for his roles in the series Rectify and THE WALKING DEAD and opposite Tom Cruise. The latter both played villians in historial drama The Birth Of A Nation. They all are now playing brothers and a sister in the indie film.



SeaHawk Productions plans to distribute Final 48 in a US theatrical release by year end of 2020. You can support these filmmakers on their crowd-funding page on Indie Go Go





