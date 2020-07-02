FIAF's Annual Bastille Day Celebration Goes Virtual

Adapting to the challenges of the current moment, the French Institute Alliance Françaises 25th annual Bastille Day Celebration will go virtual this year. Running from Saturday, July 11, to Bastille Day on Tuesday, July 14, it will present a selection of the best of France including performances, tastings, masterclasses, children's events, shopping opportunities, and an online raffle.

Full information on the day, RSVPs, and the purchase of tasting kits and raffle tickets are available at fiaf.org/bastilleday.

Read a PDF of the full press release here.

Bastille Day commemorates the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789 and the birth of the modern French nation. FIAF has hosted New York's largest public celebration of France's national holiday since 1996, drawing approximately 40,000 people annually. This year marks the first change to FIAF's three-block Bastille Day on 60th Street celebration in its 25-year history.

Broadcasting events live on Zoom and Facebook, this year's event will allow Francophiles across the globe to experience authentic French and Francophone culture from a number of respected artists, dignitaries, and experts in art de vivre. It is presented as part of the #United4BastilleDay campaign organized by the Consulate General of France in New York.

Anne-Claire Legendre, Consul General of France in New York, stated: "This year, the 14th of July will take place under a theme of solidarity-solidarity among the French community to help our compatriots overcome this crisis-solidarity with all New Yorkers to keep on making New York the vibrant, cosmopolitan, creative city it has always been. I am happy that FIAF joins us in this beautiful effort to celebrate French and Francophone culture and creation on our national holiday."

Marie-Monique Steckel, FIAF President, stated: "We are thrilled to work with the French Consulate in New York City, and so many of our friends and partners to celebrate Bastille Day. While we will miss the lively crowds on 60th Street, we look forward to sharing the performances and joie de vivre with all our friends at home. I want to thank our longtime Bastille Day sponsors, Perrier, Sofitel, and TV5Monde, without whom this would not be possible."

Legendre and Steckel will kick off the festivities on July 11 with a joint welcome leading into four days filled with French and Francophone cuisine, viniculture, music, dance, and more.

Live Performance

Ivorian choreographer Jean-Paul Mehansio will throw an exuberant virtual dance party celebrating the songs and steps of West Africa at the Afropeps Ball on Monday, July 13. Families will be encouraged to dress up and cut a rug on their own dance floor.

Food & Wine

Gourmands and oenophiles can learn the secrets behind a trio of France's delectable products: rosé, Champagne, and brioche. On July 11 travel virtually to three of France's best-known rosé producing regions, while on July 14, dive deep into two of Champagne's venerable maisons: Bollinger and Ayala. Tasting kits are available to purchase through the FIAF website.

On Saturday, July 12, Apollonia Poilâne, CEO of the eponymous beloved Paris bakery, will demonstrate how to make a perfect brioche-just in time for brunch. A special members-only discussion with the chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and his daughter, Louise Vongerichten, will take viewers behind the scenes of Michelin-starred dining on Wednesday, July 15.

Beauty

On July 14, celebrity stylist and entrepreneur Frédéric Fekkai, the recipient of FIAF's 2018 Art de Vivre award, will answer summer beauty questions in a conversation with journalist Melissa Ceria.

Film

FIAF CinéSalon presents a trio of film programs, featuring notable recent works with our partners Kino Lorber.

Stéphane Batut's haunting Burning Ghost (2019), about a lovelorn young man between life and death, will be available from Tuesday, July 8, to July 13.

It is followed by Erwan Le Duc's quirky police caper The Bare Necessity (2019), July 14, to Monday, July 20.

And a showcase of seven petite Gallic pleasures, New French Shorts 2020, presenting some of the most exciting new cinematic voices from France, will be available throughout the Bastille Day celebration.

Shopping and Raffle

Continuing its tradition, FIAF's popular raffle will now be held online. This year's grand prize is a luxurious two-night stay in a terrace suite with Manhattan skyline views at Sofitel New York. It also includes breakfast for two and a bottle of Champagne upon arrival. More than two dozen prizes, from partners including Bollinger, Atari, and many others will be awarded

New York City boutique, French Wink, and FIAF have created curated Bastille Day boxes, with festive items and treats to help celebrate the holiday in style, available to purchase at frenchwink.com.

